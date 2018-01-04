The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

Business, Companies

Airtel, Vodafone offer Rs 1,500 cashback on select Samsung phones

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 5:55 pm IST

Airtel will offer the scheme on Galaxy J2 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy J7 Pro.

The Rs 1,500 cashback will be disbursed to customers over 24 months.
 The Rs 1,500 cashback will be disbursed to customers over 24 months.

New Delhi: Aimed at broadening their consumer base in smartphone segment, country's two leading telecom players Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have tied up with Samsung for cashback offers worth Rs 1,500 on select Galaxy J-series devices over a period of two years.

Airtel will offer the scheme on Galaxy J2 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy J7 Pro priced in the range of Rs 6,990 to Rs 19,900.

Under the offer, Vodafone will give cashback on three models Galaxy J2 Pro, priced at Rs 8,490; Galaxy J7 Nxt, Rs 10,490; and Galaxy J7, Rs 16,900. Samsung smartphones for Airtel customers will come bundled with special recharge pack of Rs 199 that offers 1GB data per day and unlimited calling within India.

While Airtel customers will need to recharge with a total value of Rs 5,000, Vodafone users will have to recharge their account every month with Rs 198 (total value Rs 4,752 over a period of two years) to avail full benefit of cashback scheme, as per the companies' statements.

"The Rs 1,500 cashback will be disbursed to customers over 24 months. At the end of 12 months, customers who have done recharges, in any denomination of their choice, worth Rs 2,500 will be eligible for the first instalment of Rs 300. They will be eligible for the second instalment of Rs 1,200 provided they complete another set of recharges worth Rs 2,500 over the next 12 months," the Airtel statement said.

Airtel will credit the money in Airtel Payments Bank account of the customer. Vodafone is also offering the facility for post-paid customers.

"Postpaid customers need to opt into any one of Vodafones attractive Red Plans. At the end of the first 12 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs 600 and after another 12 months, a cashback of Rs 900 respectively. The cashback will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets," the Vodadone statement said.

Telecom operators are coming up with such offers with an aim to capture smartphone users in the country as they consume more data compared to feature phone users.

As per a CLSA report, Reliance Jio has already captured 80 per cent of smartphone users in the country. The company had 13.9 crore subscribers in September while smartphone customer base stood at around 17.8 crore in the same month.

Tags: airtel, vodafone, samsung phones, cashback offer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

2

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

3

Woman manages to beat blood cancer with help of turmeric

4

Israeli PM to gift 'Gal-Mobile jeep' to 'friend' Modi on his visit to India

5

Ivanka Trump reveals US President's 'hair raising' secret

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham