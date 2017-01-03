Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India's Bharti offers free data, deepening price war with rivals

Company upgraded its existing unlimited calling schemes by adding 3GB free 4G data .

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel today upgraded its existing unlimited calling schemes by adding 3GB free 4G data, worth up to Rs 9,000, for non-users of its 4G services.

"Customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack or plan benefits," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Under the scheme, Airtel will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G network. "The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network.

Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer," the statement said.

This offer will be available to customers across India starting tomorrow and will close on February 28, 2017. "We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India's fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel," Bharti Airtel Director of Market Operations Ajai Puri said.

For pre-paid customers, Airtel offers unlimited calling to any network in the country and 1 GB of 4G data  for Rs 345. Any customers switching to Airtel 4G, will now get free local and STD calls and 4GB data.

Post paid customers with any 4G mobile handset who are not on the Airtel network or upgrading to a new 4G device, will now get 3GB free data per month, with all MyPlan Infinity plans.

"This is in addition to regular plan benefits which includes unlimited free voice calling - Local/STD/Roaming, generous bundles of data, free SMS and free subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies," the statement said.

