Reliance Communications, Aircel terminate mobile business merger deal

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 9:06 pm IST

Both the telcos had signed binding agreements in September 2016 for the merger of RCom's mobile businesses with Aircel.

RCom was expecting a significant debt reduction post completion of merger with Aircel. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Telecom operators Reliance Communications and Aircel on Sunday terminated their mobile business merger deal.

"Merger of mobile business of RCom and Aircel lapses with mutual consent," Reliance Communications said in a release.

Legal and regulatory uncertainties, and various interventions by vested interests, have caused inordinate delays in receipt of relevant approvals for the proposed transaction, he Anil Ambani-led firm said.

"Unprecedented competitive intensity in the Indian telecom sector, together with fresh policy directives adversely impacting bank financing for this sector, have also seriously affected industry dynamics. As a result of the various factors aforesaid, the merger agreement has lapsed.

The Board approved the same," it added.

RCom was expecting a significant debt reduction post completion of merger with Aircel.

The board of directors of the company at a meeting held on Sunday reviewed the transformation programme and considered alternate plan to reduce debt.

The company said it will evaluate alternative plan for its mobile business by optimising spectrum portfolio and focus on 4G technology as part of its ongoing strategic transformation.

RCOM has been given time till December 2017 to service its debt obligations by its lenders.

