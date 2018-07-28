This Rs 120-crore Zonda HP Barchetta is the world’s most expensive car

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, only one of the three such open-topped models planned to be made, was driven by Horacio Pagani.

New Delhi: Italian sports car manufacturer Pagani Automobili has launched its latest hyper-car the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta at a price tag of whopping Rs 122 crore.

A motorcade consisting 10 hypercars worth over Rs 314 crore enthralled Londoners as it drove down en masse from Pagani UK’s North London headquarters, via the Capital, to Goodwood for the 25th anniversary of the Festival of Speed. The procession included the most expensive car in world Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta.

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, only one of the three such open-topped models planned to be made, was driven by Horacio Pagani, the founder of Italian car maker. Among the three, one has been kept by Pagani himself and the other two are pre-sold.

The hypercar which debuted in the festival dethrones Rolls Royce Sweptail which was the most expensive car till now, priced at Rs 88 core or USD 12.8 million. The company also debuted its Huayra Roadster at the festival and the two lakh plus crowd got a rare opportunity to witness both hypercars at once.

The 764 bhp, 210 mph production Huayra Roadster is a natural evolution of the sold-out Coupe, with raw power packaged into a 1,218 kg high-performance hypercar capable of the highest lateral acceleration ever seen on a car with road tyres at 1.8 G.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster and unique Zonda Barchetta were joined at Goodwood by the one-off Zonda Oliver Evolution, the very last 760 edition of the Zonda, made in 2016.

“We were really delighted to be involved with the Goodwood Festival of Speed once again in such a high-profile way last weekend, and to be one of the many amazing attractions at this world-leading, must-attend event,” Christine Clarkin, Pagani UK’s Dealer Principal said.

“It was very rewarding to meet with so many keen, appreciative and knowledgeable enthusiasts at Goodwood, especially given their appreciation of art and design meeting engineering excellence. The many excited and positive comments about our Pagani models was very gratifying to hear, and the having Horacio Pagani on hand to sign autographs and meet his many admirers was the icing on the cake of the truly excellent weekend,” she added.