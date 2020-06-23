Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

441,920

1,470

Recovered

248,504

367

Deaths

14,028

13

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi62655366022233 Tamil Nadu6208734112794 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal143588687569 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3311174722 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  Business   Autos  23 Jun 2020  Maharashtra govt freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5 crore
Business, Autos

Maharashtra govt freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5 crore

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Jun 23, 2020, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2020, 3:33 pm IST

Hengli Engineering was to invest Rs 250 crore and PMI Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector

Representational picture
 Representational picture

In what is seen as a fallout of India’s border conflict with China, the Maharashtra government has put on hold its three projects, worth more than Rs 5,000 crore, with the Chinese companies. It has asked the Centre to issue clear policy directions on the matter.

Maharashtra’s industries minister Subhash Desai on Monday said, “Status quo will be maintained on the MoUs with the Chinese companies for the moment. This does not mean that they have been rescinded or cancelled. We are awaiting further developments on the same.”

 

Mr Desai clearly indicated that the decision to freeze the Chinese projects was taken in the wake of India’s current standoff with the communist nation over the border issue.

“The Maharashtra government is awaiting clear policy directions from the Union government on these three projects,” he said.

The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,020 crore were signed on June 15 under the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 investor summit between the state industries department and three Chinese companies — Hengli, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions (joint venture with Foton) and Great Wall Motors (GWM)

According to state officials, Hengli Engineering was to invest Rs 250 crore and PMI Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector. The GWM, China’s largest SUV maker, was to set up an automobile company with an investment of Rs 3,770 crore. All three Chinese companies were to invest in projects in Talegaon, an industrial hub in Pune district.
Mr Desai, who is from Shiv Sena, made it clear that the MoUs were signed prior to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers on the Indo-China border. The ministry of external affairs has advised not to sign any further agreements with Chinese companies, he said.

The relationship between India and China has become very tense following clashes between the soldiers of two countries in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. Following the conflict, the Sena supported the call to boycott Chinese products, describing China as ‘India’s biggest enemy, bigger than Pakistan.’

Tags: india-china border dispute, maharashtra government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Gilead Sciences will soon start clinical trials for inhaled formulation of its anti-viral drug remdesivir. (ANI Photo)

Gilead Sciences to start trials of inhaled version of remdesivir

Global trade is expected to drop around 18.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020. (AFP Photo)

WTO: Global trade set to shrink 18.5% in Q2

Former chief executive of Wirecard, Markus Braun, arrested on suspicion of market manipulation. (AFP Photo)

Wirecard scandal: Former CEO Markus Braun arrested over missing billions

Nestle to change the name of two popular Australian confectionery products, Red Skins and Chicos sweets. (AFP Photo)

Nestle to rename two popular candies amid global backlash over racist branding

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham