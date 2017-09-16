The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Don't play with fire: Mamata warns BJP ahead of Durga Puja, Muharram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 7:58 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 7:59 pm IST

Vishwa Hindu Parishad had earlier decided to hold a weapon worship event at religious and private institutions on the day of Bijaya Dashami.

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna (State Secretariat) in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Saturday cautioned the RSS and its associate political parties such as the Bajrand Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against ‘playing with fire’ during Durga Puja celebrations and Muharram.

The TMC chief warned these organisations against disturbing peace during festivities in the state.

"The Muslim Population of West Bengal is 30 percent. Some people are trying to play dirty politics over Durga Puja. So if the people from BJP, RSS and VHP believe they can ruin our peace, I'd ask them to not play with fire," ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had on Friday decided to move forward with its plans of weapon worship or ‘shastra pujan’ at religious and private institutions on the day of Bijaya Dashami, refuting Banerjee’s instructions to city police to prevent such a ceremony.

Earlier in August, West Bengal chief minister sparked a controversy after she declared that Durga idols will not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 on account of Muharram.

“One thing should be clear, there shouldn't be any immersion during Muharram. I even tweeted about it after the meeting with the Puja committees," the West Bengal CM said.
Banerjee received flak from the BJP for indulging in appeasement politics.

However, the state government clarified its stand and told the Calcutta High Court that on September 30, immersion of Durga idols will be permitted till 10 pm, it would be prohibited on October 1, which is the day of Muharram. Durga immersions can again start from October 2, said the WB government.

