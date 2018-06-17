The Asian Age | News

If Govt can't, we will avenge Aurangzeb's death, says Army jawan's brother

ANI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 9:15 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 9:17 pm IST

Aurangzeb's father Mohd Hanif made an emotional appeal to Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): After laying Rifleman Aurangzeb to rest with full state honours, his brother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge from the terrorists as soon as possible.

The bullet-ridden body of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Aurangzeb's brother further said that he can avenge his brother's death if the government fails to do so.

"Hamare bhai ke badle hamein sau chahiye. Agar nahi de sakte to bata do, hum khud lenge (I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action in this. 100 of their people should pay the price, for the death of my brother. If you (the government) is not able to do so, then tell us, we will do it ourselves)," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Aurangzeb's father Mohd Hanif made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

The deceased Army man was proceeding towards his home on account of the festival of Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle. After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt.

Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and was posted in Shopian district.

