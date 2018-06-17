If Govt can't, we will avenge Aurangzeb's death, says Army jawan's brother

Aurangzeb's father Mohd Hanif made an emotional appeal to Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

Speaking to ANI, Aurangzeb's brother further said that he can avenge his brother's death if the government fails to do so. (Photo: ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): After laying Rifleman Aurangzeb to rest with full state honours, his brother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge from the terrorists as soon as possible.

The bullet-ridden body of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area on Thursday.

Read: J&K: Body of abducted Army jawan Aurangzeb recovered from Pulwama

Speaking to ANI, Aurangzeb's brother further said that he can avenge his brother's death if the government fails to do so.

"Hamare bhai ke badle hamein sau chahiye. Agar nahi de sakte to bata do, hum khud lenge (I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action in this. 100 of their people should pay the price, for the death of my brother. If you (the government) is not able to do so, then tell us, we will do it ourselves)," he told ANI.

#WATCH: Brother of rifleman Aurangzeb says 'Hamare bhai ke badle hamein sau chahiye. Agar nahi de sakte to bata do, hum khud lenge'. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/kvocYdDhdU — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

Earlier in the day, Aurangzeb's father Mohd Hanif made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

#WATCH Mohd Hanif, father of Rifleman Aurangzeb who was abducted&killed by terrorists in Pulwama, on June 14, says,"My son has abided by his pledge, he kept his promise. He sacrificed himself for the nation & came back to me. I request central&state govts to eliminate militancy." pic.twitter.com/fR02uDrA81 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

Read: Request govts to eliminate militancy in J-K, says Armyman Aurangzeb's father

The deceased Army man was proceeding towards his home on account of the festival of Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle. After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt.

Read: Army jawan abducted by terrorists from J&K's Pulwama district

Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and was posted in Shopian district.