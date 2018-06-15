The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 12:03 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Body of abducted Army jawan Aurangzeb recovered from Pulwama

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 11:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 11:16 pm IST

Aurangzeb body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district.

Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said. (Representational Image)
 Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: he bullet-ridden body of an Army jawan was recovered from Pulwama district hours after he was abducted by militants on his way home for Eid celebrations, police said today.

Aurangzeb, who was 'buddy' of a company commander, was abducted by militants at Kalampora in Pulwama this morning when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.

His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck, police said.

Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said.

At about 9 am, Army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop Aurangzeb in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened.

Militants stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan.

Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another piece of terrible news to add to an already horrible day. May Aurangzeb rest in peace. Allah Jannat naseeb karay(sic)."

During the day, veteran journalist and 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.

Tags: army jawan killed, pulwama district, omar abdullah

