The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

India, All India

Militants questions Army jawan Aurangzeb about role in encounters before killing him

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

A video shows soldier Aurangzeb being asked by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists about his role, duties, posting and encounters.

Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
  Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Jammu: A video of Army jawan Aurangzeb, which surfaced on Friday, shows suspected terrorists asking him about the encounters he was part of, his postings and responsibilities, officials said on Saturday.

Aurangzeb was abducted at Kalampora when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid. His body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district on Thursday night. He was shot in his head and neck, police said.

In the 1.15 minute-video, believed to have been shot in a forest area moments before he was killed, Aurangzeb, in a pair of blue jeans and a T-shirt, is being asked by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists about his role, duties, posting and encounters, an officer said.

Read: J&K: Body of abducted Army jawan Aurangzeb recovered from Pulwama

Here is the transcript of the video:

Terrorist: What's your name?

Aurangzeb: Aurangzeb.

Terrorist: Father's name?

Aurangzeb: Mohammed Hanif.

Terrorist: Where do you live?

Aurangzeb: Poonch.

Terrorist: Where's duty?

Aurangzeb: Pulwama... I am a soldier. I get on-post duty.

Terrorist: Meaning, you're Shukla's guard. You go with him on 'civil'? (Major Rohit Shukla had killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.)

Aurangzeb: Yes.

Terrorist: Were you behind Mohammed, Wasim and Talha Bhai's encounter?

Did you mutilate the body?

Aurangzeb: No, I had injury in hand.

Terrorist: What caused the injury?

Aurangzeb: My hand broke.

Terrorist: Who insulted (defaced) terrorists' body?

Aurangzeb: Happened due to firing.

Terrorist: Who insulted the three?

Aurangzeb: Yes, there was firing.

Terrorist: After the terrorists were martyred? 

Aurangzeb: Yes.

The trooper, who was said to be a "buddy" of a company commander, belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian.

The Army personnel had stopped a car on Thursday morning and requested the driver to drop Aurangzeb to Shopian, officers recounted.

When their vehicle reached Kalampora, terrorists stopped them and kidnapped Aurangzeb.

In May last year, a young, unarmed army officer was kidnapped by terrorists while he was attending a family wedding. His bullet-ridden body was found the next day.

Ummer Fayaz, 22, was a Lieutenant of the Rajputana Rifles and had joined the army five months ago.

Tags: jammu and kashmir police, army jawan killed, soldier aurangzeb, jammu and kashmir, army, army jawan kidnapped in pulwama, aurangzeb
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Jada Pinkett 'never' going to divorce Will Smith

2

Get ready for hot new video game titles ahead

3

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

4

Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

5

India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: India beat Afghanistan, clinch innings victory

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham