Army jawan abducted by terrorists from J&K's Pulwama district

The soldier Aurangzeb is a resident of Poonch and the police have begun an investigation into the matter.

A soldier, who had taken leave and gone home to Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, has been abducted, the army said on Thursday.

The man belongs to 44 Rashtriya Rifles and was posted in Shopian, where he was part of the anti-terror operations.

Action is being taken to locate him, the army said.

Earlier in a terrorist attack on Thursday morning, two terrorists and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.