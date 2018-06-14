The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs AFG Only Test, Day 1: Rain plays spoilsports, covers brought on
 
India, All India

Army jawan abducted by terrorists from J&K's Pulwama district

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 2:21 pm IST

The soldier is a resident of Poonch and the police have begun an investigation into the matter.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter. (Representational Image)
 The police have begun an investigation into the matter. (Representational Image)

Jammu: An Army jawan was abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district on Thursday. 

The soldier Aurangzeb is a resident of Poonch and the police have begun an investigation into the matter.

A soldier, who had taken leave and gone home to Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, has been abducted, the army said on Thursday.

The man belongs to 44 Rashtriya Rifles and was posted in Shopian, where he was part of the anti-terror operations.

Action is being taken to locate him, the army said.

Earlier in a terrorist attack on Thursday morning, two terrorists and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.  

Tags: pulwama district, army jawan abducted
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s what your toes say about your personality

2

After drawing flak for endorsing health drink, Big B dissociates from campaign?

3

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

4

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

5

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham