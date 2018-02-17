The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018

World, Americas

Amid pornstar scandal, Playboy model claims affair cover up with Trump

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2018, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 1:19 pm IST

The president had denied having a relationship with McDougal, calling the claims ‘fake news.’

According to the New Yorker, the nine month relationship ended quietly, but years later -- during the 2016 presidential campaign -- McDougal sold her story. (Photo: Twitter/ @karenmcdougal98)
Washington: A second woman has made allegations of an affair with Donald Trump, describing complex legal and financial agreements in an alleged bid to cover it up.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal claims that she and Trump had a sexual relationship in 2006, which began months after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to the president's youngest son.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Donald Trump's lawyer says he paid USD 130,000 to porn star to stop reports of sexual encounter

But in a statement to the New Yorker an unnamed a spokesperson said the president had denied having a relationship with McDougal, calling the claims "fake news."

According to the New Yorker, the nine month relationship ended quietly, but years later -- during the 2016 presidential campaign -- McDougal sold her story.

Also Read: Pornstar Daniels is ‘to tell her story,’ about affair with Trump, says manager

The New Yorker reported that on August 5, 2016, McDougal agreed to give the company which owns the National Inquirer tabloid exclusive rights over "any romantic, personal, or physical relationship she has ever had with any 'then-married man.'"

The deal is alleged to have been worth USD 150,000, but the story never ran.

"I'm the one who took it, so it's my fault, too. But I didn't understand the full parameters of it," McDougal told the New Yorker of the alleged payment.

The National Enquirer is owned by David Pecker, who has claimed to be a friend of Trump's. The tabloid endorsed Trump's bid for the presidency.

In a statement the tabloid's owner, AMI, said that the suggestion that it "engages in any practice that would allow it to hold influence over the President of the United States is laughable."

The model's story strongly echoes allegations of an affair between Trump and the porn star Stephanie Clifford -- known as Stormy Daniels -- during the same period.

In that case, the president's personal lawyer admitted to paying Daniels USD 130,000 but refused to say why.

Good governance groups believe that could constitute a campaign donation and could breach election financial rules.

