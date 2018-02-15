The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

World, Americas

Pornstar Daniels is ‘to tell her story,’ about affair with Trump, says manager

AFP
Published : Feb 15, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- details having ‘textbook generic’ sex with Trump.

Since the alleged signing of a confidentiality agreement, Daniels has denied the affair took place and then appeared to deny making the denial. (Photo: AP)
 Since the alleged signing of a confidentiality agreement, Daniels has denied the affair took place and then appeared to deny making the denial. (Photo: AP)

Washington: An American porn star who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president now feels free to tell her story, her manager said Wednesday.

After Trump's long-time personal lawyer admitted paying USD 130,000 to Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, the actress's manager suggested a non-disclosure agreement had been broken.

"Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story," manager Gina Rodriguez told US media.

Trump's aide and special counsel Michael Cohen has refused to say why he paid Daniels the vast sum but was not, as he claims, reimbursed by the "Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign."

Trump declined to comment on the issue. The White House has dodged questions about whether allegations of an affair are true, claiming the matter was dealt with during the campaign.

It has also referred any questions about the payment to Cohen.

Vice President Mike Pence described suggestions of an affair as "the latest baseless allegations against the president."

In January, celebrity magazine In Touch published a 2011 interview with Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- in which she details having "textbook generic" sex with Trump.

Also Read: Before Trump's State speech, Pornstar Daniels denies affair with Prez

She recalled meeting Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, shortly after the president's wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron.

Since the alleged signing of a confidentiality agreement, Daniels has denied the affair took place and then appeared to deny making the denial.

The allegations bubbled away before the election but have resurfaced because of a legal case that claims Cohen's payment may have broken campaign finance laws.

The lawyer said he did nothing wrong.

"The payment to Ms Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," Cohen said.

He declined to say whether Trump was aware of the payment.

Watchdog group Common Cause launched the legal action, saying they have "reason to believe" that money was "an unreported in-kind expenditure... because the funds were paid for the purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential general."

The alleged violation of federal campaign finance law "undermines the integrity of democracy in the United States," a letter signed by Paul Ryan of Common Cause reads.

Daniels has been taking advantage of her newfound notoriety.

In January, she appeared at the Trophy Club strip club in South Carolina as part of a "Make America Horny Again" tour -- a tongue-in-cheek reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan -- that will also reportedly take her to several other states over the next few months.

In a recent appearance on the late night TV talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" -- right after Trump delivered his State of the Union address -- Daniels deflected questions about the alleged affair and whether she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

"You can't say whether you have a non-disclosure agreement. But if you didn't have a non-disclosure agreement, you most certainly could say, 'I don't have a non-disclosure agreement.' Yes?" Kimmel asked.

"You're so smart, Jimmy," Daniels answered.

Later in the interview, Kimmel asked, "Have you ever made love to someone whose name rhymes with Lonald Lump?"

"I'll call you whatever you want me to call you, baby," Daniels responded.

Tags: donald trump, stormy daniels, michael cohen, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

2

C’garh: No 'muhurat' for mass marriage as CM's visit cancelled twice

3

Black Panther movie review: Some wonderful characters but not a gripping film overall

4

West used ‘lizards’ to spy on Iran’s nuke programme: Ayatollah Khameini’s adviser

5

Man swears revenge for entire family’s murder, turns out it was own son

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham