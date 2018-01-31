The Asian Age | News

Before Trump's State speech, Pornstar Daniels denies affair with Prez

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 31, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2018, 1:19 pm IST

‘The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018.’

Daniels who has rediscovered fame with sold out shows at strip clubs and multiple appearances on Television shows and awards, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” denied the affair amid reports of first lady Melania Trump being upset about the news. (Photo: Facebook/ @stormydanielshd)
Washington: Hours before Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, porn star Stormy Daniels issued a statement rubbishing rumours about an affair with the US President.

The signed statement, later confirmed as authentic by Daniels’ representative Gina Rodriguez, is addressed to "To Whom It May Concern" and denies charges of the alleged affair, the Washington Post reported.

"The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018," the signed statement reads. "I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying it because it never happened."

News of the affair started making rounds in January when Wall Street Journal reported a secret negotiation worth USD 130, 000 made by Trump’s long-time attorney Michael Cohen, allegedly in an attempt to buy Daniel’s silence ahead of 2016 presidential elections.

Cohen later released a statement signed by “Stormy Daniels” denying reports of the affair and the payment, calling them “completely false.”

Also Read: State of the Union: Hate crime victim Indian techie’s widow attends Trump’s speech

The White House dismissed the story as "old, recycled reports."

“The celebrity magazine In Touch subsequently published a transcript of an interview it said Daniels gave in 2011. The reporter, Jordi Lippe-McGraw, who spoke with Daniels according to In Touch, confirmed that the transcript was an accurate reflection of their May 2011 phone interview,” The Washington Post said.

Daniels who has rediscovered fame with sold out shows at strip clubs and multiple appearances on Television shows and awards, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” denied the affair amid reports of first lady Melania Trump being upset about the news.

Melania, who cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland with the President was present at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

