The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

World, Americas

Starting to develop better relationship with Pak: Trump after American couple's release

PTI
Published : Oct 14, 2017, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2017, 12:45 pm IST

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Mike Pence also praised Pakistan in helping the US secure the release its citizens.

Trump had slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so while announcing his Afghan and south Asia policy in August. (Photo: AP/File)
 Trump had slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so while announcing his Afghan and south Asia policy in August. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he has started to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan, a day after Pakistani forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the Haqqani terror network.

American citizen Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle along with their three children were rescued from the Haqqanis on Thursday after an operation by Pakistani forces based on intelligence from the US authorities.

The couple were kidnapped in 2012 in Afghanistan while on a backpacking trip. Their three children were born while the pair was in captivity.

Trump had slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so while announcing his Afghan and South Asia policy in August.

The President thanked Pakistani leaders for cooperating with the US on many fronts.

Read: After rescue of US-Canadian couple, White House hoping for uptick in US-Pak ties

"Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts," Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu said: "On this I agree" with Trump. "Pakistan is a critical ally in fighting against terrorists," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Mike Pence also praised Pakistan in helping the US secure the release its citizens.

Pence's comments on Pakistan came as he listed out some of the key achievements of the Trump administration at the international stage.

"The president is achieving real results on the international stage, as well," he said.

While some critics engage in empty rhetoric and baseless attacks, thanks to the president's leadership, ISIS is on the run, North Korea is isolated as never before, and our NATO allies are doing more to pay their fair share for our common defence, Pence said.

"Just this week, Pakistan took an important step to answer the president's call to do more in the fight against terrorism, as they helped secure the release of an American family that had been held hostage for more than five years," the Vice President said.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government welcomed the arrival of Joshua Boyle, his wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children in Canada from the captivity of the Haqqani terror network in Pakistan.

Read: American couple, 3 kids held captive by Taliban, freed after 5 yrs in Pakistan

"Today, we join the Boyle family in rejoicing over the long-awaited return to Canada of their loved ones."Canada has been actively engaged in Mr Boyle's case at all levels, and we will continue to support him and his family now that they have returned," a Canadian statement said.

However, some of the well-known counter terrorism experts appeared to be sceptical of Pakistan's move given its past history.

"Pakistan's aid in release of US/Canadian hostages is a classic Pakistan move. Pakistan has history of high profile arrests before big meetings/visits," said Bill Roggio, editor of Long War Journal.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to visit Pakistan soon, followed by a visit of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tags: donald trump, pak-us ties, american couple released, haqqani terror network
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Threw out Buddha busts, then embraced him, says author Geetanjali Pandit

2

Vaginal facial could leave you with gonorrhea, HIV

3

Tumhari Sulu trailer: There's nothing Vidya Balan can't do

4

Apple iPhone 6s allegedly explodes in China

5

Scientists discover sun-like twin stars 350 light years from Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham