The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

World, Americas

After rescue of US-Canadian couple, White House hoping for uptick in US-Pak ties

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 2:08 pm IST

The couple was kidnapped in 2012, in Afghanistan, while on a backpacking trip. Their 3 children were born while the pair was in captivity.

Caitlan Coleman with her husband Joshua Boyle and their two children. (Photo: Twitter)
 Caitlan Coleman with her husband Joshua Boyle and their two children. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: Securing the release of an American-Canadian family from an Afghan Taliban-linked group would hopefully change the cooperative relationship between the United States and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday.

"Let me just say, the Pakistani's -- theyre great partners in this regard. They are. I think there’s been a change. Hopefully, there will be a change in the cooperative relationship between the United States and Pakistan," White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, told reporters at a news conference here.

He was responding to a question on the release of Caitlan Coleman, an American citizen, and her husband, Joshua Boyle, a Canadian citizen, along with their three children, from the Haqqani network abductors.

The couple was kidnapped in 2012, in Afghanistan, while on a backpacking trip. Their three children were born while the pair was in captivity.

The hostages were recovered yesterday after an operation by Pakistani forces based on actionable intelligence from the US authorities.

"The good news is the Pakistan officials got custody of the American citizens, took them into custody, (and) held them for us," said Kelly.

He said the US administration had made arrangements for the family's immediate return to either the US or Canada.

"We have also arranged for their medical treatment along the way. A lot of this, of course, would be psychological treatment," said Kelly.

"They’ve been essentially living in a hole for five years," he said.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert also credited the Pakistani government for the couple’s release.

"We are tremendously happy to have these folks returning, coming home. This could not have happened without the assistance of Pakistan. We are very pleased with the government of Pakistan’s response," she said.

Heather said although the relationship between the two nations had its challenges, the latest development was a "start" in the right direction.

"That relationship isn’t going to just turn around overnight, but this is a terrific step in the right direction," she said.

Congressman Scott Perry applauded the efforts by the Trump administration in securing the family’s release.

"Today, we celebrate the safe return of Caitlan and her family and look forward to their swift return to the United States," said Perry.

"I speak with Caitlans parents regularly, and haven’t stopped praying since our first meeting for a positive end to this nightmare," he said.

Colin Cookman, who coordinates research work on South Asia at the US Institute of Peace, said the release of the family was a case of close operational cooperation between the two nations.

"The release of this family is something the US has been seeking for a long time. It might provide a short-term opening for more constructive engagement," he said.

Tags: american-canadian family, white house, haqqani network, us administration
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Cassini's last show was a spectacular one, suggests NASA

2

India vs Australia: Visitors to lock horns with Virat Kohli's men in Hyderabad T20

3

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

4

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

5

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham