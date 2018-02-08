The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:04 PM IST

World, Americas

Pak ‘seeking to destabilise India, Afghanistan’: US lawmakers

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

The US in January 2018 suspended about USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pak for failing to crack down on terrorists on its soil.

The lawmakers said that the counterterrorism cooperation had been central to the US-Pakistan relationship, but Islamabad did not fulfil its commitments. (Representational Image)
 The lawmakers said that the counterterrorism cooperation had been central to the US-Pakistan relationship, but Islamabad did not fulfil its commitments. (Representational Image)

Washington: Pakistan continues to give a pass to extremists who seek to destabilise Afghanistan or attack India, top US lawmakers have said as they backed President Donald Trump's decision to suspend security assistance to the country.

The lawmakers said that the counterterrorism cooperation had been central to the US-Pakistan relationship, but Islamabad did not fulfil its commitments.

The US in January 2018 suspended about USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan for failing to crack down on terrorists on its soil.

"For years now, US expenditures for Pakistan have decreased as it becomes more and more evident that the priorities of the two countries are just not in alignment. Over the last six months, the administration has taken steps to sharply accelerate this trend," Congressman Ted Yoho said during a Congressional hearing.

Also Read: Not contemplating military action inside Pakistan: Pentagon

"Though it's long overdue, the United States is finally facing the reality that the US-Pakistan relationship needs to change," he said.

Yoho said that Pakistan never shared the US' commitment to eliminate terrorist activity in South Asia.

"Pakistan wants a government in cobble that it can control or no government at all," he said.

"That is why Pakistan continues to give a pass to extremists who seek to destabilise Afghanistan or attack India," Yoho said while chairing a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee s Asia and the Pacific subcommittee.

Yoho was joined by other lawmakers in slamming Pakistan.

Also Read: ‘Not a penny for countries that burn our flag’: Republican on Pak aid cut

"Since 2001, the United States has provided USD 11 billion in economic aid, USD 8 billion in security aid, that's USD 19 billion. In addition to that, US has paid USD 14 billion in coalition support funds which Pakistani military said has used in anti-terrorist efforts in support of its war in Afghanistan," Congressman Brad Sherman said.

Sherman said in Pakistan the military appears to have the upper hand.

"It influences or controls Pakistani foreign policy, especially vis-a-vis Afghanistan and India and also seems to play an outsized role even on domestic policy," Sherman said.

Congressman Steven Chabot said America's relationship with Pakistan continued to be marked with frustration.

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher said Trump by suspending security assistance has sent "a long, overdue message" to the clique that rules the day in Pakistan.

"The clique that is ruling in Pakistan is a clique of Punjabis, rule with an iron fist. They are terrorists to their own people and they are corrupt," he said.

Tags: donald trump, shahid khaqan abbasi, white house, terrorism
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

2

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

3

Border is crumbling: Olympics brings more tourists along North, S Korea divide

4

5 things to remember before choosing a gift for your Valentine

5

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham