‘Not a penny for countries that burn our flag’: Republican on Pak aid cut

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2018, 3:52 pm IST

Republican Senator Rand Paul said he has been fighting to stop Pakistani aid for years but now there has been a breakthrough. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: A top American Senator has announced that he will introduce a bill that would stop US aid to Pakistan, saying the country does not deserve American assistance as it is stonewalling access to key information in fighting terrorism.

"US should not give one penny to countries that burn our flag and chant Death to America. Countries like Pakistan that stonewall access to key information in fighting terrorism don't deserve our money," Republican Senator Rand Paul said after Trump Administration announced its decision to suspend its security assistance to Pakistan.

"I'm introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home," he added.

"We should stop now sending hard earned tax dollars to Pakistan. We sent Pakistan over USD 33 billion since 2002. What did we get for? Pakistan didn't even help us find it Bin laden even though he was living in one of their cities for years," he alleged.

Mr Paul said he has been fighting to stop Pakistani aid for years but now there has been a breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump has publicly called to end their aid to Pakistan, the Kentucky Senator said.

"They've (Pakistanis) allowed suspected terrorists to operate in their country. Some say Pakistani intelligence agents actually aid and abet the terrorists. It's wrong," he said.

