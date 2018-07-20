The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

India, All India

No-trust vote: Parliament begins debate, BJD walks out, Sena absent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 11:38 am IST

Numbers stacked heavily in favour of ruling NDA; has Opposition walked into a trap?

Parliamentarians began to debate at 11 am on Friday the no-confidence motion that has been initiated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the Centre’s reluctance to give Andhra Pradesh a special status. (Screengrab | Lok Sabha TV)
 Parliamentarians began to debate at 11 am on Friday the no-confidence motion that has been initiated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the Centre’s reluctance to give Andhra Pradesh a special status. (Screengrab | Lok Sabha TV)

New Delhi: With the conclusion foregone, since numbers are stacked heavily in favour of the ruling NDA, parliamentarians began to debate at 11 am on Friday the no-confidence motion that has been initiated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the Centre’s reluctance to give Andhra Pradesh a 'special status'.

NDA partners, however critical of top gun BJP like the Shiv Sena, have decided to close ranks and vote against the no-confidence move. Several other fence-sitters – AIADMK, TRS and the BJD – were likely to abstain, tilting the scales further in BJP’s favour. The ruling disposition, which has hauled al heads to Parliamant today, is likely to get 315 ‘ayes’ if the vote goes through in the evening after the debate ends at 6 pm.

Opposition parties, which hope to ‘expose’ the ruling government, appear to have fallen into a political trap by moving this motion as a defeat is certain. The debate preceding the vote has just given Prime Minister Narendra Modi the opportunity to kickstart the BJP’s 2019 election campaign.

A senior Congress leader indicated that if the motion ends up being “a battle of rhetoric between Modi and Rahul, then one knows who is the better orator”.

Highlights from Lok Sabha:

* True to speculation, Odisha's Biju Janata Dal MPs walked out as soon as the debate began. They later said this move should not be seen as an attempt to "help the BJP government". The majority mark fell to 258.

* Shiv Sena also decided not to attend Parliament on Friday.

* TDP's Jayadev Galla initiated the debate. He said Andhra Pradesh was divided in 2014 in an undemocratic way, by bulldozing Parliament. "AP was burdened by huge revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crores. Rs 1.3 lakh crore of loan burden was put on AP. AP has very few sources of revenue generation. Telangana was already a state. AP is a new state, but has got less funds. AP has been the loser in all aspects, it is languishing at all fronts despite talent," Gala said. "You raised the expectations of the people of AP only to shatter them. The BJP will be decimated in Andhra like the Congress was," he added. He also criticised the BJP's move to field corruption-accused candidates in the Karnataka elections, stating it blunted Modi's 'na khaaonga, na khaney dunga' promise.

Tags: congress, bjp, no-trust vote, no-confidence motion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

2

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

3

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

4

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

5

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham