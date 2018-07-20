No-trust vote: Parliament begins debate, BJD walks out, Sena absent

Numbers stacked heavily in favour of ruling NDA; has Opposition walked into a trap?

New Delhi: With the conclusion foregone, since numbers are stacked heavily in favour of the ruling NDA, parliamentarians began to debate at 11 am on Friday the no-confidence motion that has been initiated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the Centre’s reluctance to give Andhra Pradesh a 'special status'.

NDA partners, however critical of top gun BJP like the Shiv Sena, have decided to close ranks and vote against the no-confidence move. Several other fence-sitters – AIADMK, TRS and the BJD – were likely to abstain, tilting the scales further in BJP’s favour. The ruling disposition, which has hauled al heads to Parliamant today, is likely to get 315 ‘ayes’ if the vote goes through in the evening after the debate ends at 6 pm.

Opposition parties, which hope to ‘expose’ the ruling government, appear to have fallen into a political trap by moving this motion as a defeat is certain. The debate preceding the vote has just given Prime Minister Narendra Modi the opportunity to kickstart the BJP’s 2019 election campaign.

A senior Congress leader indicated that if the motion ends up being “a battle of rhetoric between Modi and Rahul, then one knows who is the better orator”.

Highlights from Lok Sabha:

* True to speculation, Odisha's Biju Janata Dal MPs walked out as soon as the debate began. They later said this move should not be seen as an attempt to "help the BJP government". The majority mark fell to 258.

* Shiv Sena also decided not to attend Parliament on Friday.

* TDP's Jayadev Galla initiated the debate. He said Andhra Pradesh was divided in 2014 in an undemocratic way, by bulldozing Parliament. "AP was burdened by huge revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crores. Rs 1.3 lakh crore of loan burden was put on AP. AP has very few sources of revenue generation. Telangana was already a state. AP is a new state, but has got less funds. AP has been the loser in all aspects, it is languishing at all fronts despite talent," Gala said. "You raised the expectations of the people of AP only to shatter them. The BJP will be decimated in Andhra like the Congress was," he added. He also criticised the BJP's move to field corruption-accused candidates in the Karnataka elections, stating it blunted Modi's 'na khaaonga, na khaney dunga' promise.