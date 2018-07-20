We owe this to people: PM Modi urges constructive, disruption-free debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted calling for 'constructive, comprehensive, disruption-free' debate.

New Delhi: Hours before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will face no-confidence motion; Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted calling for "constructive, comprehensive, disruption-free" debate.

"India will be watching us closely," the Prime Minister said.

"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely," PM Modi tweeted.

The Opposition-sponsored no-trust motion was moved in the Lok Sabha at the start of the Monsoon Session on July 18. The motion, officially moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was accepted by the Speaker.

The government has adequate numbers to defeat the motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reply to the debate, is expected to use the occasion as a launching pad for the 2019 campaign.

The BJP-led coalition NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.

The Opposition says the 'no-confidence motion' was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to "expose" the government's "failure".

Congress said it has the support of other opposition parties which has been brought "to show the mirror to the government", highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.

BJP has reached out to disgruntled allies to gather their support and even reached out to friendly parties to abstain if they can’t support. According to reports, the ruling party at the Centre has also spoke to some of its lawmakers who were expected to skip the trust vote on account of poor health, or otherwise.

The debate will be initiated by Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress' lead speaker.