Cops issue photo of 4th suspect in journalist Shujaat Bukhari's killing

Shujaat Bukhari, editor of 'Rising Kashmir' newspaper, was shot dead by terrorists outside his office in Srinagar's Press Colony.

A bearded man, wearing a white kurta and skull cap, can be seen in the photo checking on the victims, right after terrorists shot Shujaat Bukhari about 15 times. (Photo: Twitter | @JmuKmrPolice)

Srinagar: A day after terrorists shot dead veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of Kashmir daily ‘Rising Star’ Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers in the heart of Srinagar, the police today have released a photo of the fourth suspect in the case.

A bearded man, wearing a white kurta and skull cap, can be seen in the photo checking on the victims, right after terrorists shot Shujaat Bukhari about 15 times.

As a man pulls out the body of Shujaat Bukhari's guard from the car, the suspect is seen picking up his pistol and disappearing from the scene, reports news agency PTI.

Shujaat Bukhari was killed by three bike-borne terrorists, seen on security footage carrying weapons in a sack.

The killers were ready to strike as 52-year-old Shujaat Bukhari emerged from his office in Srinagar's Press Enclave and got into his car to drive to an Iftar party.

Shujaat Bukhari was given police protection after an attempt on his life in 2000.

According to reports, the father of two, Shujaat Bukhari, was also said to be on a terrorist hit list.

The police have put out a public appeal for help to identify the killers from the CCTV images.

Hundreds of mourners in Kashmir joined the funeral procession of Shujaat Bukhari today. The senior journalist was shot dead by terrorists at around 7:30 pm yesterday.

The funeral took place in Bukhari’s ancestral village, Kreeri in Baramulla.