Senior Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Srinagar

Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper was attacked in Press Colony in Srinagar city.

The condition of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, remains critical. He was attacked by terrorists in Srinagar. (Twitter/ Shujaat Bukhari)

Srinagar: Senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar.

Shujaat Bukhari, editor and owner of Rising Kashmir (English) and Buland Kashmir (Urdu) was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Press Colony in Srinagar city today evening.

The journalist and his personal security officer were attacked and were rushed to hospital. The senior journalist died on his way to the hospital.

Shujaat Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000.

This is the first attack on a journalist in a long time in Kashmir which has been facing severe attacks on civilians and security personnel in the recent past.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Shocked and deeply saddened by sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence and pray for his soul to rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family."