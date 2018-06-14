The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  21st FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Russia’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018: Moscow gears up for the biggest football event
 
India, All India

Senior Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Srinagar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 8:04 pm IST

Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper was attacked in Press Colony in Srinagar city.

The condition of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, remains critical. He was attacked by terrorists in Srinagar. (Twitter/ Shujaat Bukhari)
  The condition of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, remains critical. He was attacked by terrorists in Srinagar. (Twitter/ Shujaat Bukhari)

Srinagar: Senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar.

Shujaat Bukhari, editor and owner of Rising Kashmir (English) and Buland Kashmir (Urdu) was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Press Colony in Srinagar city today evening. 

The journalist and his personal security officer were attacked and were rushed to hospital. The senior journalist died on his way to the hospital. 

Shujaat Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000.

This is the first attack on a journalist in a long time in Kashmir which has been facing severe attacks on civilians and security personnel in the recent past.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Shocked and deeply saddened by sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence and pray for his soul to rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family."

Tags: srinagar, shujaat bukhari, terror attack, journalist attacked in srinagar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018: Moscow gears up for the biggest football event

2

It would only take 100 nuclear bombs to cause global devastation, world has 15,000

3

Here’s what your toes say about your personality

4

After drawing flak for endorsing health drink, Big B dissociates from campaign?

5

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham