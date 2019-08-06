Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Saravanan eliminated from the house for his controversial comments

The actor's controversial comments about women had created big chaos amongst the masses.

Mumbai: Kollywood actor Saravanan, who confessed of groping women in public bus in the past, has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

The actor's controversial comments about women had created big chaos amongst the masses. He was massively criticised for the same. Confirming the news on Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#BREAKING : #Saravanan eliminated from #BiggBossTamil3 for saa ying he has inappropriately behaved with women in Bus travel during his youth.."

Last week during the weekend special episode, Saravanan revealed that he used to travel on the busy bus during his college days just to touch women inappropriately. Disgusted with his comment, singer Chinmayi Sripaada condemned the same and shared her reaction on Twitter.

She tweeted, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."