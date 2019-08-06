Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

Entertainment, TV

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Saravanan eliminated from the house for his controversial comments

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 11:53 am IST

The actor's controversial comments about women had created big chaos amongst the masses.

Saravanan.
 Saravanan.

Mumbai: Kollywood actor Saravanan, who confessed of groping women in public bus in the past, has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

The actor's controversial comments about women had created big chaos amongst the masses. He was massively criticised for the same. Confirming the news on Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#BREAKING : #Saravanan eliminated from #BiggBossTamil3 for saa ying he has inappropriately behaved with women in Bus travel during his youth.."

Apart from Ramesh Bala, analyst Kaushik LM too wrote, "Breaking : #Saravanan evicted from #BiggBossTamil3 due to his recent controversial comments abt playfully groping female passengers while traveling in bus during his college days.. HUGE decision by #BiggBossTamil @vijaytelevision"

Last week during the weekend special episode, Saravanan revealed that he used to travel on the busy bus during his college days just to touch women inappropriately. Disgusted with his comment, singer Chinmayi Sripaada condemned the same and shared her reaction on Twitter.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant groped women on buses; Chinmayi Sripaada slams channel

She tweeted, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

 

Tags: bigg boss tamil, bigg boss tamil 3, saravanan, chinmayi sripaada, saravanan comment, sexual misconduct
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut.

If anyone could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi: Kangana on Article 370

Hardeepak Singh.

Here's how Hardeepak Singh is a pillar for a lot of Pollywood superstars

Iwinosa Kevin Osazee.

Know about fitness freak and influencer Iwinosa Kevin Osazee

Madhuri Dixit Nene.

25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

2

First OnePlus 7T Pro image leaks

3

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

4

2019 set to be warmest year ever

5

Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham