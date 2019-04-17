Wednesday, Apr 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:43 PM IST

India

The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: PTI)

Congress reinstated 'goons' who misbehaved with me: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now. (Photo: ANI)

Cong-AAP alliance finalised, says PC Chacko; AAP leader Sanjay Singh denies

The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi court to hear plea against Mayawati for comparing herself with Lord Rama

Modi also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces. (Image: ANI)

PM says he called Pak's N-bluff because India is nuclear power

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

'You always talk about nationalism. Then listen Mr. Modi. This is a battle between Lord Krishna and Kans. This is a battle between Ram and Ravan. And, this is a battle between Godse and Gandhi,' Sidhu said in a rally in Ahmedabad (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha poll is a battle between Ram-Ravan, Godse-Gandhi: Sidhu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan (Photo: PTI)

ABVP members burn effigy of Azam Khan in Gorakhpur

Hariprasad refuted reports claiming that he is an "outsider" to Bangalore South and has not been active in politics. (Image: ANI)

'Main rival is Modi, not Tejasvi': Karnataka Congress' BK Hariprasad

The chief minister said Modi came to power as he lured voters with his oratory skills and claimed the prime minister failed to fulfill any of his promises. (Photo: File/PTI)

Karnataka CM questions PM's contribution to country

Election officials in Odisha said the flying squad is entrusted with undertaking such inspections, notwithstanding the personality. (Image: ANI)

Naveen Patnaik's chopper checked by flying squad in Rourkela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the then UPA government arrested BJP president Amit Shah and some police officers in Gujarat to topple the state government then headed by him. (Photo: File)

British used golis, Congress using gaalis against us: Modi in Gujarat

This comes after another Bangladeshi national, Ferdous Ahmed was campaigning for the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the state, following which the government subsequently blacklisted Ahmed from campaigning, cancelled his business visa and asked him to leave India. (Photo: ANI)

BJP writes to EC, alleges campaigning by B'deshi national for TMC MP

Modi said parties like the Congress want to take India back to the era of 'corruption and loot'. (Photo: ANI)

Attempt to influence polls with 'reverse swing': Modi on Pak PM's remarks

A Complaint was lodged against Jayesh Shah on directions of district election officer after it was found that its publication violated MCC (Photo: File)

Complaint against publisher of satirical booklet on PM Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

2

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

3

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

4

Twiterattis brutally troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus' shock exit from UCL

5

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

more

Columns

Jawed Naqvi

Jawed Naqvi

The love-hate with Urdu

Then came Mukesh Ambani, the tycoon who sponsored Urdu-baiting Narendra Modi’s candidature to become Prime Minister in 2014.

Sanjeev Ahluwalia

Sanjeev Ahluwalia

Some votes are more equal than others

Governments game the system to keep potentially unfriendly voters out. Citizens in remote locations might be overlooked and so on.

Zarrar Khuhro

Zarrar Khuhro

Plastic surgery

In 2008, this tiny West African nation banned all non-biodegradable plastic bags.

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

‘Josh’ won’t decide the outcome on May 23

The story of unequal rivals, a militant BJP on the one side and a supine Opposition on the other.

more

Politics

more
After Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms for three Congress rule states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur). (Photo: File)

You are Prime Minister of country, not Gujarat: Kamal Nath attacks Modi

The relief for the residents of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur came hours after CM Kamal Nath accused PM of being partial to Gujarat.

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of targeting opposition leaders by using agencies like the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate, and said the people of India will give a befitting reply to the BJP in these elections. (Photo: File)

'Hounding' Oppn with 'motivated' I-T raids: Congress slams Modi govt

Congress chief spokesperson alleged that motivated I-T raids is the only tool left with PM Modi, and said the people can see through this.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Chittorgarh and Barmer on April 21, Jodhpur and Udaipur on April 22. (Image: File)

Modi to address 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Bikaner on May 4

Rajasthan where 13 constituencies will go to polls on April 29 and remaining 12 seats on May 6.

A day after her house was raided by Income Tax, DMK leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday said it was political vendetta and alleged that a 'compromised' Election Commission was acting on the 'whims and fancies of the BJP' to target opposition leaders. (Photo: ANI)

Probe agencies are now a part of BJP, used to target Oppn: Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi also slammed the body for rescinding Vellore polls and questioned timing of announcement, after all campaigning had come to end.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said people of Wayanad do not want a 'discharged battery' and 'second-hand material' and he is sure people will reject him. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi will be rejected by people of Wayanad: Piyush Goyal

He also alleged that many BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were killed by CPI(M) and Congress.

Crime

more
The police suspected that the woman was sexually assaulted. (Representational Image)

50-yr-old mentally ill woman raped in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

The woman was found lying in a semi-nude state at a park in Lajpat Nagar and was later rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

Lieutenant General DS Hooda oversaw the 2016 Surgical Strike. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan hand in Pulwama attack is completely revealed: Lt General Hooda

Lieutenant General DS Hooda underlined the need for 'a more consistent and long term policy' to deal with terrorism.

A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee for a long 5-6 km on his car's bonnet at the speed of about 100km/hr in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Even cops don't stop my car’: Driver drags toll staff on bonnet in Gurgaon

It was also shown in the 34-second video footage that the car was speeding with the man hanging on to the bonnet.

According to the victim's family, the girl was playing outside her house when two boys, belonging to the same village, convinced her to go with them near a brick kiln and allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)

UP's 4-yr-old girl raped by two minor boys, both nabbed

The accused left the child bleeding and fled the spot.

All India

more
The F-21 multi-role fighter jet will give India a "significant edge" with greater standoff capability, American defence giant Lockheed Martin has said and claimed that producing it locally will also strengthen the country's integration (Photo: File)

F-21 will give India 'significant edge' with greater standoff capability: Lockheed

F-21 addresses the IAF's unique requirements and integrates India into world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission to watch the full biopic on Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by April 19. (Photo: Twitter)

EC officials likely to watch PM Narendra Modi biopic today on SC's directive

The EC has asked the producers of the film to arrange for a screening for a committee set up for the purpose.

Naqvi allegedly used the name of popular Bollywood villain 'Mogambo' while referring to Khan during a public rally here on Monday. (Photo: File)

'Mogambo' remark for Azam Khan lands Naqvi into trouble, complaint registered

'Mogambo' comment has violated the model code of conduct.

PM Modi assured saying that all possible assistance is being given to those affected in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

PM's sentiments limited to Gujarat: MP CM on help extended to victims

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund for kin of those who have lost their lives in Guj.

Along with the rider, a woman and child were also on the bike and all three were saved. (Photo: Twitter | UP100)

Hot Wheels: UP police chase bike on fire, saves family; video goes viral

The video was posted on Twitter that shows family was unaware about the fire and cops helped them in the nick of time.

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham