You are Prime Minister of country, not Gujarat: Kamal Nath attacks Modi The relief for the residents of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur came hours after CM Kamal Nath accused PM of being partial to Gujarat.

'Hounding' Oppn with 'motivated' I-T raids: Congress slams Modi govt Congress chief spokesperson alleged that motivated I-T raids is the only tool left with PM Modi, and said the people can see through this.

Modi to address 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Bikaner on May 4 Rajasthan where 13 constituencies will go to polls on April 29 and remaining 12 seats on May 6.

Probe agencies are now a part of BJP, used to target Oppn: Kanimozhi Kanimozhi also slammed the body for rescinding Vellore polls and questioned timing of announcement, after all campaigning had come to end.