 Top
Home » India

India

Book Review | When Your Man is Hit by the #MeToo WaveBooks
Book Review | When Your Man is Hit by the #MeToo Wave

And it isn’t clickbait material – Shuma Raha tells a genuinely good story that moves at a brisk pace even as it gives...

1 Aug 2026 1:28 PM IST

Book Review | Fiery Memoir Locates ConstitutionalismBooks
Book Review | Fiery Memoir Locates Constitutionalism

Jaising conceptualises the Constitution as a site of belonging

1 Aug 2026 1:26 PM IST

Book Review | Those Sunday Pavement Worlds of WonderBooks
Book Review | Those Sunday Pavement Worlds of Wonder

Delhi had the biggest and most varied of these Sunday book markets, and the most notable Sunday book market was in...

1 Aug 2026 1:24 PM IST

Odishas National Wildlife Conclave Focuses on Need for Community-Led ConservationAll India
Odisha's National Wildlife Conclave Focuses on Need for Community-Led...

Bhubaneswar: Wildlife experts, forest administrators, scientists and conservation practitioners from across the country...

10 March 2026 1:57 PM IST

AIIMS: Dr Mukurdipi Ray Removes 19.9 kg Tumour From Colon Cancer PatientAll India
AIIMS: Dr Mukurdipi Ray Removes 19.9 kg Tumour From Colon Cancer...

Ms Munmun, a 43-year-old female from Durgapur, West Bengal, presented with abdominal distension. She had a history of...

9 Feb 2026 8:46 PM IST

If Rights Are Enforceable, Why Aren’t Duties? Rethinking The Constitutional BalanceAll India
If Rights Are Enforceable, Why Aren’t Duties? Rethinking The...

“Everyone has duties to the community in which alone the free and full development of his personality is possible.”

30 Jan 2026 2:16 AM IST

A Lit-fest Divided Equally Between Malayalam and EnglishAll India
A Lit-fest Divided Equally Between Malayalam and English

Sunita Williams, Shashi Tharoor, Jimmy Wales, Devdutt Pattanaik, Abdulrazak Gurnah big draw at the ninth edition of KLF

27 Jan 2026 10:26 PM IST

CEC Warns Against Disruptions; Mandates Hearings at Public Offices in BengalIndia
CEC Warns Against Disruptions; Mandates Hearings at Public Offices in...

Nobel Laureate Economist Amartya Sen is among those persons who have been issued notice to appear personally during...

21 Jan 2026 11:13 PM IST

AA Edit | ECI Has To Revisit Its ‘Logic’ Behind West Bengal SIRAll India
AA Edit | ECI Has To Revisit Its ‘Logic’ Behind West Bengal SIR

The ECI’s response, however, was not in a way that can inspire confidence in the minds of the people

21 Jan 2026 12:22 AM IST

Why Odishas Talcher Figured Very Often in India’s Pollution Charts This MonthIndia
Why Odisha's Talcher Figured Very Often in India’s Pollution Charts...

Bhubaneswar/Talcher: On January 3 this year, Talcher topped the list of India’s most polluted cities with with Air...

19 Jan 2026 1:15 PM IST

Over 11 Lakh Winged Visitors Grace Chilika; Census Reflects a Thriving EcosystemTravel
Over 11 Lakh Winged Visitors Grace Chilika; Census Reflects a Thriving...

Bhubaneswar: As winter tightens its grip across continents, Chilika Lake in Odisha once again seems to have turned...

19 Jan 2026 1:00 PM IST

Raut Accuses Shinde Of Confining CorporatorsIndia
Raut Accuses Shinde Of Confining Corporators

“Eknath Shinde is Deputy Chief Minister, yet he fears his corporators might be poached. What a huge farce!” Raut said....

18 Jan 2026 11:31 PM IST

X