India
Book Review | When Your Man is Hit by the #MeToo Wave
And it isn’t clickbait material – Shuma Raha tells a genuinely good story that moves at a brisk pace even as it gives...
1 Aug 2026 1:28 PM IST
Book Review | Fiery Memoir Locates Constitutionalism
Jaising conceptualises the Constitution as a site of belonging
1 Aug 2026 1:26 PM IST
Book Review | Those Sunday Pavement Worlds of Wonder
Delhi had the biggest and most varied of these Sunday book markets, and the most notable Sunday book market was in...
1 Aug 2026 1:24 PM IST
AIIMS: Dr Mukurdipi Ray Removes 19.9 kg Tumour From Colon Cancer...
Ms Munmun, a 43-year-old female from Durgapur, West Bengal, presented with abdominal distension. She had a history of...
9 Feb 2026 8:46 PM IST
If Rights Are Enforceable, Why Aren’t Duties? Rethinking The...
“Everyone has duties to the community in which alone the free and full development of his personality is possible.”
30 Jan 2026 2:16 AM IST
A Lit-fest Divided Equally Between Malayalam and English
Sunita Williams, Shashi Tharoor, Jimmy Wales, Devdutt Pattanaik, Abdulrazak Gurnah big draw at the ninth edition of KLF
27 Jan 2026 10:26 PM IST
AA Edit | ECI Has To Revisit Its ‘Logic’ Behind West Bengal SIR
The ECI’s response, however, was not in a way that can inspire confidence in the minds of the people
21 Jan 2026 12:22 AM IST
Why Odisha's Talcher Figured Very Often in India’s Pollution Charts...
Bhubaneswar/Talcher: On January 3 this year, Talcher topped the list of India’s most polluted cities with with Air...
19 Jan 2026 1:15 PM IST
Over 11 Lakh Winged Visitors Grace Chilika; Census Reflects a Thriving...
Bhubaneswar: As winter tightens its grip across continents, Chilika Lake in Odisha once again seems to have turned...
19 Jan 2026 1:00 PM IST