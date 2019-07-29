Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

Entertainment, TV

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant groped women on buses; Chinmayi Sripaada slams channel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 12:00 pm IST

Actor Saravanan revealed that during his college days, he used to take buses so that he could grope female passengers.

Chinmayi Sripaada and Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Instagram)
 Chinmayi Sripaada and Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has recently slammed Bigg Boss Tamil makers on Twitter after a male contestant claimed that he'd groped women on public transport.

In a weekend special episode, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan conducted an interactive session with the fellow contestants. During the interaction, actor Saravanan revealed that during his college days, he used to take buses so that he could grope female passengers.

Shockingly, his remark was received with cheers and applause. Reacting to the same, singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

After Chinmayi's tweet, many Twitterati started giving their opinion on the same.

See tweets here:

 

 

 

Meanwhile, in a weekend special episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Meera Mithun got eliminated from the house.

Tags: bigg boss tamil, bigg boss tamil 3, chinmayi sripaada, kamal haasan, saravanan, bb tamil, molestation, metoo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Still from the film Jabariya Jodi.

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi postponed to this date; find out

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone giving major couple goals in this latest pic

Jessica Alba.

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh’s flop after historic hit

MOST POPULAR

1

Infinix Hot 7 Pro review: Unbelievable power!

2

Watch: Croc shocks people as it finds way into gutter after river overflows

3

Drunk UP man bites snake into pieces after it bit him

4

Galaxy Note 10 design change shows it’s ahead of 2019 Apple iPhone 11

5

Revolt RV 400 mobile app now available on Google Play Store

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham