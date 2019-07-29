Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant groped women on buses; Chinmayi Sripaada slams channel

Actor Saravanan revealed that during his college days, he used to take buses so that he could grope female passengers.

Mumbai: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has recently slammed Bigg Boss Tamil makers on Twitter after a male contestant claimed that he'd groped women on public transport.

In a weekend special episode, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan conducted an interactive session with the fellow contestants. During the interaction, actor Saravanan revealed that during his college days, he used to take buses so that he could grope female passengers.

Shockingly, his remark was received with cheers and applause. Reacting to the same, singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

After Chinmayi's tweet, many Twitterati started giving their opinion on the same.

Not only that, Did you know that @ikamalhaasan justified and glorified a man who touched a woman without her consent in an inappropriate place and pushed her aside. He went on to shame that woman for complaining. @vijaytelevision #BiggBossTamil3 — Shankar (@shankar8989) July 27, 2019

What the fuck! How did @ikamalhaasan s team think that it was okay to keep him on the show or at the very least not edit it out? Good illustrative example for us, but this perpetuates the normalization among Tamil viewers. — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) July 28, 2019

Not acceptable but sadly that's current state of society. Can't help to get this changed immediately as it was grown over years.

We just reached a stage where it irks 20-30% which was only felt by victims before. Still hv long way for ppl to react correct. Wish to hv this asap/1 — Kothai (@KothaiKirthi) July 27, 2019

This is absolutely disgusting!!!!!! Ppl are cheering this kind of behavior and encouraging people to grope women?????? I’m glad @Chinmayi is bringing this up but we all need to bring awareness to this and actually make this stop. This isn’t just some small issue. — ME 🙃 (@DNPS99) July 27, 2019

