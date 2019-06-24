Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:06 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Here's the confirmed list of contestants

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 3:34 pm IST

The host Kamal Haasan introduced us 15 contestants at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan.
 Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan.

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 has begun and list of contestants this year will surely spice up the season.

The host Kamal Haasan introduced us 15 contestants at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Notably, the National Award winning filmmaker Cheran is one of the contestants this year and on the other hand, veteran actor Vijaykumar's daughter Vanita too is a part of the show.

So here's the confirmed contestant list of Bigg Boss Tamil 3:

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Saravanan

Cheran

Fathima Babu

Losliya Mariyanesan

Reshma Pasupuleti

Mugen Rao

Sakshi Agarwal

Sandy

Jangiri Madhumitha

Kavin

Sherin Shringar

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Mohan Vaithya

Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Tamil 3 updates.

