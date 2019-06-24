Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Here's the confirmed list of contestants

The host Kamal Haasan introduced us 15 contestants at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 has begun and list of contestants this year will surely spice up the season.

The host Kamal Haasan introduced us 15 contestants at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Notably, the National Award winning filmmaker Cheran is one of the contestants this year and on the other hand, veteran actor Vijaykumar's daughter Vanita too is a part of the show.

So here's the confirmed contestant list of Bigg Boss Tamil 3:

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Saravanan

Cheran

Fathima Babu

Losliya Mariyanesan

Reshma Pasupuleti

Mugen Rao

Sakshi Agarwal

Sandy

Jangiri Madhumitha

Kavin

Sherin Shringar

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Mohan Vaithya

Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Tamil 3 updates.