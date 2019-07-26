Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

Entertainment, TV

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Police arrive at madhouse to interrogate Meera Mithun

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 12:35 pm IST

A designer has filed a money laundering case against the actor by claiming that she took advantage of her Miss Tamil Nadu.

Meera Mithun. (Photo: Instagram)
 Meera Mithun. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is creating amongst the masses not only for things happening inside but also outside the house.

As per latest reports, Police arrived at Bigg Boss house to question one of the contestants Meera Mithun, who is accused of cheating a designer of Rs 50,000. A designer has filed a money laundering case against the actor by claiming that she took advantage of her Miss Tamil Nadu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@themadrastrunk

A post shared by Meera Mitun (@meeramitun) on

 

 

He also claimed that she had borrowed Rs 50,000 from him but failed to return it. Meanwhile, Meera made her big-screen debut with 8 Thottakkal, which also starred Aparna Balamurali, Nassar and M. S. Bhaskar and was directed by Sri Ganesh.

Now, let's wait for the next update.

Tags: bigg boss 3 tamil, bigg boss tamil, kamal haasan, kollywood, meera mithun, cheating case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan chills with Ahil.

Salman Khan to become 'Mamu Jaan' again; read story

Archana Mayekar.

Here's all about Archana Mayekar, a creative writer and director of Bollywood

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi receives vulgar message, Mumbai Police comes to rescue

Rahul Bose. (Photo: Instagram)

Going bananas

MOST POPULAR

1

1999 Doda massacre survivor wants to turn educator for kids

2

Trapped in cocaine box, Belgian drug traffickers call cops for rescue

3

Salman Khan to become 'Mamu Jaan' again; read story

4

16-inch MacBook Pro to come with much-needed fix

5

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham