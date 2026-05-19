World
Was Pressure By US Behind Imran Removal As Pak PM?
Leaked diplomatic cables show clear signal was sent to Pak
19 May 2026 8:24 PM IST
Syed Ata Hasnain | Power Reset In Pak And Its Global Consequences
Recent tremors surrounding Imran Khan’s uncertain fate, constitutional experimentation through the 27th Amendment, and...
4 Dec 2025 10:57 PM IST
India, Canada Target $50 Billion Trade By 2030
India-Canada ties have seen a dramatic resurgence over the past few months after a prolonged period of strain during the...
23 Nov 2025 10:34 PM IST
US Forces Indonesia to Relinquish Rules Protecting Food Safety,...
Indonesia will exempt almost all the US products from Indonesia regulatory certifications.
24 July 2025 1:30 AM IST
Trump Sanctions on Buyers of Russian Goods in 50 Days
Announces new weapons for Ukraine, paid for by Europe
14 July 2025 10:36 PM IST
ICT Indicts Bangladesh’s Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina in Crimes Against...
Charges have also been framed against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police...
10 July 2025 8:46 PM IST
Visa Delays Likely as US to Vet Applicants’ Social Media Posts
This move follows reports that the Donald Trump administration has instructed all US embassies and consular sections to...
28 May 2025 7:00 PM IST
Operation Sindoor: US Mission Issues Security Alert in Pakistan
The security alert, titled 'Military Activity and Closed Airspace', said, We are aware of reports of military strikes by...
7 May 2025 4:49 PM IST
Russia Expresses ‘deep concern’ at Escalation of Tensions Between...
Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes any of its manifestations and emphasises the need to unite the...
7 May 2025 3:59 PM IST