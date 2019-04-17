Pakistan's top investigative agency has approached the Islamabad High Court to seek the cancellation of the bail of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.
Khan said that if next Indian govt were led by Congress party, it might be too scared to seek settlement with Pak over Kashmir.
China on Monday hailed its all-weather ally Pakistan for announcing new guidelines for implementing the UNSC sanctions.
Sharif, 69, was lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since Dec last year, serving 7-yr imprisonment in Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office on Monday.
Ailing Nawaz is currently serving imprisonment in connection with graft cases.
Kim Jong-un, has been re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the communist state's highest decision-making body.
Trump held back his threat to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports as both sides stepped up talks to finalise the text of the deal.
A survey showed 45 percent of Japanese 'felt unhappy' about the long vacation, with only 35 percent saying they 'felt happy'.
Two Saudi sisters trapped in Hong Kong say chronic physical abuse by male family members prompted them to flee the kingdom.
Yemeni rebels have held a mass funeral for children killed in an explosion near two schools.
After decades of conflict, Iraq is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy.
But Benjamin Netanyahu said he planned on being prime minister for a long time to come despite the allegations.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's arrival in Pakistan on his first official visit to the country has been delayed by a day.
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday.
Emma Beaty, coordinator of a grouping of NGOs known as Cosaco, warned of the peril from dams filled to the brim by the floodwater.
Identifying the cause of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash model will take 'considerable time' an Ethiopian government minister has said.
The two men, who were working for the National Geographic channel, were stabbed while shopping in a market popular with tourists.
British police have arrested 113 people after climate change activists blocked some of London’s most famous roads including Oxford Circus.
British lawmakers will vote on Tuesday on whether to try to take control of the Brexit process in a series of crunch votes.
US President Donald Trump lamented the EU was being 'so tough' with Britain after European leaders agreed to delay Brexit by six months.
The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, British police said.
The Islamic State terror group is plotting deadly attacks across Europe along the lines of the one carried out on a concert hall in Paris.
Twitter has deleted a video by Trump for his 2020 election bid, that used unauthorised music from blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.
The head of a Pakistani political party based in Maryland has been accused of threatening to ‘behead’ and ‘slaughter’ a man and his family.
A US federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico.
Trump's controversial ban on transgender Americans in the military comes into force on Friday following a protracted legal battle.
A gunman shot down 50 Muslim worshippers at 2 mosques in Christchurch last Friday in a killing spree that he live-streamed.
Adani Enterprises has taken a step closer to the construction of a controversial thermal coal mine in Australia.
Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday on charges they illegally redistributed the video a gunman livestreamed.
NZ PM Ardern said high capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks -- which make rifles fire faster -- will also be banned.
Five Indians were among the 50 people killed by a white supremacist, who opened fire on worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch.