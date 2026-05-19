 Top
Home » World

World

Was Pressure By US Behind Imran Removal As Pak PM?Asia
Was Pressure By US Behind Imran Removal As Pak PM?

Leaked diplomatic cables show clear signal was sent to Pak

19 May 2026 8:24 PM IST

Syed Ata Hasnain | Power Reset In Pak And Its Global ConsequencesWorld
Syed Ata Hasnain | Power Reset In Pak And Its Global Consequences

Recent tremors surrounding Imran Khan’s uncertain fate, constitutional experimentation through the 27th Amendment, and...

4 Dec 2025 10:57 PM IST

India, Canada Target $50 Billion Trade By 2030World
India, Canada Target $50 Billion Trade By 2030

India-Canada ties have seen a dramatic resurgence over the past few months after a prolonged period of strain during the...

23 Nov 2025 10:34 PM IST

Meta Rolls Out Real-Time Translation Feature On WhatsAppWorld
Meta Rolls Out Real-Time Translation Feature On WhatsApp

"Message translations were designed to protect the privacy of your chats. That's why translations occur on your device...

24 Sept 2025 2:43 AM IST

US Forces Indonesia to Relinquish Rules Protecting Food Safety, Industries, Digital TradeWorld
US Forces Indonesia to Relinquish Rules Protecting Food Safety,...

Indonesia will exempt almost all the US products from Indonesia regulatory certifications.

24 July 2025 1:30 AM IST

Trump Sanctions on Buyers of Russian Goods in 50 DaysAmericas
Trump Sanctions on Buyers of Russian Goods in 50 Days

Announces new weapons for Ukraine, paid for by Europe

14 July 2025 10:36 PM IST

ICT Indicts Bangladesh’s Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina in Crimes Against Humanity CaseWorld
ICT Indicts Bangladesh’s Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina in Crimes Against...

Charges have also been framed against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police...

10 July 2025 8:46 PM IST

Modi: India Carries Africa in its HeartAfrica
Modi: India Carries Africa in its Heart

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the world order created after World War II is changing fast

3 July 2025 10:33 PM IST

Visa Delays Likely as US to Vet Applicants’ Social Media PostsAmericas
Visa Delays Likely as US to Vet Applicants’ Social Media Posts

This move follows reports that the Donald Trump administration has instructed all US embassies and consular sections to...

28 May 2025 7:00 PM IST

Operation Sindoor: US Mission Issues Security Alert in PakistanAsia
Operation Sindoor: US Mission Issues Security Alert in Pakistan

The security alert, titled 'Military Activity and Closed Airspace', said, We are aware of reports of military strikes by...

7 May 2025 4:49 PM IST

Russia Expresses ‘deep concern’ at Escalation of Tensions Between India and PakistanWorld
Russia Expresses ‘deep concern’ at Escalation of Tensions Between...

Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes any of its manifestations and emphasises the need to unite the...

7 May 2025 3:59 PM IST

China Urges Restraint Amid India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes Across BorderWorld
China Urges Restraint Amid India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes Across...

Beijing voices concern after India targets terror camps in Pakistan and PoK

7 May 2025 11:25 AM IST

X