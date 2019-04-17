British police arrest 113 climate change activists in London British police have arrested 113 people after climate change activists blocked some of London’s most famous roads including Oxford Circus.

British MPs to vote on moves wrestling control of Brexit British lawmakers will vote on Tuesday on whether to try to take control of the Brexit process in a series of crunch votes.

Donald Trump laments EU's harsh treatment of Britain over Brexit US President Donald Trump lamented the EU was being 'so tough' with Britain after European leaders agreed to delay Brexit by six months.

United States seeks extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, British police said.