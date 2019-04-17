Wednesday, Apr 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

External account pressure reduced Pakistan's international reserves to USD 6.6 billion by mid-January 2019. (File Photo)

Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Minister

The signs of activity at North Korea's main nuclear site come after the Hanoi summit between leader Kimg Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended abruptly without agreement on Pyongyang's nuclear programme. (Photo: AFP)

Satelitte images show activity at North Korea's nuclear site: US report

Liu, through his lawyers, maintained his innocence throughout the law enforcement investigation, which ended in December. (Photo: File)

Minnesota student sues China's JD.com CEO Liu with allegation of rape

More than 10,000 people have volunteered to crowd-source election results posted at polling stations in a real-time bid to thwart attempts at fraud. (Photo: AP)

World’s biggest one-day election: Voting underway in Indonesia to elect its Prez

On Saturday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit the country's Rasuwa district while a 4.8-magnitude tremor hit the far-west Bajhang district on Sunday. (Representational Photo)

Nepal's Gorkha district hit with moderate intensity earthquake

Earlier, India postponed the Kartarpur Corridor meeting between the two countries at the Wagah border scheduled for April 2. (Photo:AP)

India, Pakistan officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Antonio Guterres further said that troop- and police-contributing countries make every effort to provide well-trained and well-equipped personnel. (Photo:AP)

UN owes India close to 38 mn for peacekeeping operations

Antonio Guterres (Photo:AP)

UN owes India $38 million for peace missions, says report

Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. (Photo:AP)

French envoy deeply moved by outpouring from India after Notre-Dame fire

The State Department said that terrorists may attack with little or no warning. (Photo:AP)

US warns citizens to avoid travelling to Balochistan, PoK

Dozens of fire engines and at least 18 high-pressure aerial hoses were used to contain the blaze. (Photo:AP)

French fire-fighters saved important Notre-Dame treasures

The clashes have displaced more than 18,000 people. (Photo:AP)

WHO estimates around 150 casualties in battle of Libya's Tripoli

The ex-prime minister and his cronies are accused of stealing billions of dollars from 1MDB. (Photo:AP)

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak's 1MDB graft trial resumes

The model has suffered two deadly crashes in a matter of months. (Photo:AP)

Boeing should overhaul 737 Max planes: Donald Trump

Huawei’s camera beast P30 Pro poses privacy problems?

Hot Wheels: UP police chase bike on fire, saves family; video goes viral

3 take aways from the Manchester United vs Barcelona UCL clash

Manchester United lenged Paul Scholes charged by FA for alleged betting breaches

'Avengers: Endgame' footage leaked; directors urge fans not to give spoilers

Jawed Naqvi

Jawed Naqvi

The love-hate with Urdu

Then came Mukesh Ambani, the tycoon who sponsored Urdu-baiting Narendra Modi’s candidature to become Prime Minister in 2014.

Sanjeev Ahluwalia

Sanjeev Ahluwalia

Some votes are more equal than others

Governments game the system to keep potentially unfriendly voters out. Citizens in remote locations might be overlooked and so on.

Zarrar Khuhro

Zarrar Khuhro

Plastic surgery

In 2008, this tiny West African nation banned all non-biodegradable plastic bags.

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

‘Josh’ won’t decide the outcome on May 23

The story of unequal rivals, a militant BJP on the one side and a supine Opposition on the other.

A total of 166 people were killed in the attack carried out by 10 LeT men in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Cancel Mumbai 26/11 attacks plotter Lakhvi’s bail: Pak probe agency to Islamabad HC

Pakistan's top investigative agency has approached the Islamabad High Court to seek the cancellation of the bail of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

Imran Khan said Kashmir was a political struggle and there was no military solution, adding that Kashmiris suffered if armed terrorists from Pakistan came across the border, leading to Indian army crackdowns. (Photo: File)

Better chance of peace talks with India if Modi's BJP wins LS polls: Imran Khan

Khan said that if next Indian govt were led by Congress party, it might be too scared to seek settlement with Pak over Kashmir.

Amid intense global pressure to rein in terror outfits, Pakistan on Friday launched guidelines for implementing the UNSC sanctions. (File Photo)

China hails Pakistan's action plan to implement UN resolutions to fight terrorism

China on Monday hailed its all-weather ally Pakistan for announcing new guidelines for implementing the UNSC sanctions.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, who denies wrongdoing, has suffered four angina attacks in recent weeks, according to his daughter Maryam Nawaz. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif walks out of prison after 3 months on medical grounds

Sharif, 69, was lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since Dec last year, serving 7-yr imprisonment in Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

The rescue teams on the spot are working on extinguishing the fire. (File Photo)

Fire breaks out at PM Imran Khan's office

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office on Monday.

Sharif was shifted to Jinnah Hospital on February 15 after he complained of fever, stomach ache, and headache. (Photo: AP)

Maryam claims father Nawaz Sharif health 'deteriorating further'

Ailing Nawaz is currently serving imprisonment in connection with graft cases.

The parliamentary meeting in North Korea coincides with South Korea' President Moon Jae-in state visit to the United States. (File Photo)

Kim Jong-Un re-elected as chairman of State Affairs Commission

Kim Jong-un, has been re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the communist state's highest decision-making body.

A top Chinese official said that China will import more goods from the US to balance bilateral trade. (Photo:File)

China to import more from US to balance trade: Official

Trump held back his threat to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports as both sides stepped up talks to finalise the text of the deal.

On the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II last year, Akihito reiterated 'deep remorse' over the war and his continued wishes for peace. (Photo:AP)

Japan workers 'bored' & 'dont know what to do' during prolonged holidays

A survey showed 45 percent of Japanese 'felt unhappy' about the long vacation, with only 35 percent saying they 'felt happy'.

The siblings are the latest example of Saudi women plotting their escape from the ultra-conservative kingdom. (Representational Image)

'Abused' Saudi sisters trapped in Hong Kong risk deportation

Two Saudi sisters trapped in Hong Kong say chronic physical abuse by male family members prompted them to flee the kingdom.

Crowds of men spilled into the streets of the capital where coffins draped with Yemeni flags were lined up. (Photo:AP)

Yemen holds mass funeral for children killed in Sanaa blast

Yemeni rebels have held a mass funeral for children killed in an explosion near two schools.

Iraq has emerged from a ruinous three-year war against the Islamic State group and faces the mammoth task of reconciling. (Photo:AP)

Iraq seeks to reclaim influential role, status in Arab world

After decades of conflict, Iraq is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called corruption allegations a witch hunt. (File Photo)

Israel PM says corruption charges a ‘witch hunt’ to topple him

But Benjamin Netanyahu said he planned on being prime minister for a long time to come despite the allegations.

A top official said that the arrival has been delayed by a day for 'unknown reasons'. (File Photo)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's first visit to Pak delayed

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's arrival in Pakistan on his first official visit to the country has been delayed by a day.

State-owned Ethiopian is one of the biggest carriers on the continent by fleet size. (Photo:AP)

157 feared dead after Nairobi-bound Ethiopian airline crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday.

An aerial view of flooding in Beira, Mozambique. The Red Cross says that as much as 90 per cent of Mozambique’s central port city of Beira has been damaged or destroyed by tropical Cyclone Idai. (Photo: AP)AP

1,000 killed in monster cyclone in Mozambique

Emma Beaty, coordinator of a grouping of NGOs known as Cosaco, warned of the peril from dams filled to the brim by the floodwater.

Witnesses said the plane nose-dived into remote farmland southeast of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. (Photo:AP)

Ethiopia crash investigation will need 'considerable' time

Identifying the cause of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash model will take 'considerable time' an Ethiopian government minister has said.

'According to the first testimonies at the scene, the assailant, a 53-year-old Nigerien man, shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack. He was arrested on the spot,' says Etienne Massard. (Photo: Twitter/@EtienneMassard)

Attacker shouting 'Allahu Akbar' attacks 2 Danish nationals in Gabon

The two men, who were working for the National Geographic channel, were stabbed while shopping in a market popular with tourists.

A general view of Oxford Circus occupied by climate change protesters during a demonstration in London. (Photo:AP)

British police arrest 113 climate change activists in London

British police have arrested 113 people after climate change activists blocked some of London’s most famous roads including Oxford Circus.

With the Brexit deadline only 60 days away, MPs will vote on May's 'Plan B' (File Photo)

British MPs to vote on moves wrestling control of Brexit

British lawmakers will vote on Tuesday on whether to try to take control of the Brexit process in a series of crunch votes.

Britain received a 'flexible extension' until October 31. (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump laments EU's harsh treatment of Britain over Brexit

US President Donald Trump lamented the EU was being 'so tough' with Britain after European leaders agreed to delay Brexit by six months.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo:AP)

United States seeks extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, British police said.

Operations abroad, they write, will be directed by an ISIS member called Abu Khabab al-Muhajir. (Representational Image)

ISIS plotting deadly attacks across Europe: Report

The Islamic State terror group is plotting deadly attacks across Europe along the lines of the one carried out on a concert hall in Paris.

The video in Trump's tweet, captioned as "Make America Great Again", has now been replaced by a message. (Photo:AP)

Trump campaign clip taken down by Twitter after Warner Bros complaint

Twitter has deleted a video by Trump for his 2020 election bid, that used unauthorised music from blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.

Ali heads the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, or MQM party which is based in Maryland. (Representational Image)

Pakistan Party's US branch leader arrested over 'slaughter' threat

The head of a Pakistani political party based in Maryland has been accused of threatening to ‘behead’ and ‘slaughter’ a man and his family.

Several hundred people seeking asylum have been returned to Mexico to await the outcome of their request. (Photo:AP)

Trump's return policy for asylum seekers blocked by US judge

A US federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico.

The Pentagon says the restrictions are not a blanket ban. (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump's much disputed ban on transgenders joining military takes effect

Trump's controversial ban on transgender Americans in the military comes into force on Friday following a protracted legal battle.

Zaid Mustafa (centre, in wheelchair), who was wounded by an Australian white supremacist gunman, attends the funeral of his slain father Khalid Mustafa and brother Hamza Mustafa at the Memorial Park cemetery in Christchurch on March 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Syrian refugee father, son buried as New Zealand funerals begin

A gunman shot down 50 Muslim worshippers at 2 mosques in Christchurch last Friday in a killing spree that he live-streamed.

Environment Minister Melissa Price said the project still needed nine further approvals from the Federal and Queensland state governments. (File Photo)

Adani wins groundwater management clearance for Aussie coal mine

Adani Enterprises has taken a step closer to the construction of a controversial thermal coal mine in Australia.

New Zealand's chief censor has banned both the livestreamed footage of the attack and the manifesto written and released by Brenton Harrison Tarrant. (Photo:AP)

Six appear in court for distributing NZ mosque images illegally

Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday on charges they illegally redistributed the video a gunman livestreamed.

Ardern brushed aside suggestions of opposition to the ban. (Photo: File)

Days after mosque attack, NZ bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles

NZ PM Ardern said high capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks -- which make rifles fire faster -- will also be banned.

Witnesses said victims were shot at close range. (Photo:AP)

5 Indians confirmed dead in NZ shooting massacre

Five Indians were among the 50 people killed by a white supremacist, who opened fire on worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch.

