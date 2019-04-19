Friday, Apr 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

Business

Uber is also seeing growing success with an "Eats" service that lets drivers make money delivering meals ordered from restaurants. (Photo: AP)

Uber wins USD 1 billion investment from Toyota, SoftBank fund

An MNC having a fixed place of business in India is considered as having Permanent Establishment in India and is taxed as per domestic laws. (Photo: PTI)

I-T dept proposes new norms for taxing MNCs in India

Airline stopped its international operations from April 11, leaving its passengers in the lurch at several international airports across the world.

Air India offers special fares to Jet Airways stranded int'l passengers

The markets ended marginally lower after a lacklustre trading day on Thursday ahead of a long weekend.

Negative moment seen in market

The latest study by ICRA on the Indian aviation industry suggests that the recent groundings of aircraft of the Indian aviation industry has already hit its total capacity hard, resulting in increased airfares and more inconvenience to the passengers, thereby affecting passenger traffic growth.

Jet’s grounding to hit aviation industry hard

Gold imports in value terms have been shrinking for the past few months except January.

Gold imports dip in FY19

The petrochemical business saw pre-tax profits jump by 24 per cent to Rs 7,975 crore on higher prices.

Reliance posts highest quarterly net profit in Q4

State Bank of India.

SBI plans to raise USD 2.5 billion from bonds

The partnership will allow SEFL and Bank of Baroda to collaborate, co-operate and widen their respective markets and customer base (Photo: Pixabay)

Srei finance arm ties up with BoB for infra loans

Jet Airways’ employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Jet will fly again, say banks

A 25 basis points cut in interest rate announced earlier this month by the RBI.

Weakening domestic growth impulses prompted RBI for rate cut: Minutes of MPC meet

Retail business revenues surged 51.6 per cent to Rs 36,663 crore in Q4 and by 88.7 per cent to Rs 1,30,566 crore in 2018-19 fiscal.

Reliance Jio’s Q4 profit jumps 64 per cent to Rs 840cr

RIL revenue rose 19.4 per cent to Rs 154,110 crore.

Reliance Industries Q4 net jumps 9.8 pc to record Rs 10,362 cr

Reliance Jio alone added 77.93 lakh customers, taking its total subscriber base to 29.7 crore at the end of February. (Photo: AFP)

Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 cr in Feb

MOST POPULAR

1

220 million-year old dinosaur fossil unearthed in Argentina

2

Watch: Qatari man shows how to beat wives in viral video

3

Millions of Instagram passwords stored in readable format: Facebook

4

NASA's 1st female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies at 88

5

Japanese professor shows students how to produce cocaine, meth

more

Columns

Rabia Alavi

Rabia Alavi

Muslims live in fear in Canada after the attack in Christchurch

The depth of this hatred on the web seemed sufficient to inspire mass killings anywhere in the world, not just in faraway New Zealand.

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay

Cong, Opposition disunity will make life easier for BJP

Campaigning is still underway for 5 of the 7 phases of polling and 354 seats remain up for grabs, while the verdict keeps being anyone’s guess.

Patralekha Chatterjee

Patralekha Chatterjee

Towards inclusive India: Why social justice is vital

Most people anywhere in the world prefer to live within their comfort zones, and are not interested in exploring the world beyond.

Mahir Ali

Mahir Ali

After elections in Israel, future seems bleaker for Palestinians

It is often said that the ability to indict a sitting PM elevates Israel above other semi-democracies in West Asia, such as Egypt or Turkey.

more

Economy

more
"Rupee continues to consolidate in a holiday-truncated week," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Rupee drops 25 paise to close at 69.42 vs USD

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, rupee opened at 69.07 a dollar and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.46.

"In FY18 and H1 FY19, securitisation contributed to only 18-20 percent of the overall disbursements. However, this number leapfrogged to 37 percent and estimated 50 percent in the third quartet of FY19 and Q4 FY19, respectively," Icra group head (structured finance ratings), Vibhor Mittal, said in a note.

NBFC-MFIs raise Rs 26,000 cr through securitisation in FY19

The securitisation route to raise funds increased to meet their growth targets in FY19, according to a report by rating agency Icra.

Spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,287.10 an ounce, while silver was down at USD 15.01 an ounce in New York. (Representational Image)

Gold falls by Rs 200 on muted demand, extends losses for 4th day

Sluggish demand from local jewellers and weak overseas cues weighed on the precious metal, said traders.

Inter-ministerial body Board of Approval (BoA), chaired by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan, will take up this proposal for consideration in its meeting on April 22, the official said. (Representative Image)

BoA on special economic zones to consider FTWZ proposal on Apr 22

A free trade and warehousing zone is a special category of SEZ with focus on trading and warehousing activities.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission, leading from the front, has created 20,63,152 new jobs and set up 2,67,226 new projects under its ambitious Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the last five fiscals, i.e. between 2014-15 to 2018-19," said KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.

KVIC created over 20 lakh new jobs in last five years: Vinai Kumar Saxena

In 2018-19, the KVIC, the nodal agency of PMEGP, had been given a target of setting up 70,386 new PMEGP projects.

Market

more
The NSE Nifty was trading 96.25 points, or 0.82 per cent, up at 11,786.60.

Sensex gains 350 points, Nifty tops 11,800 mark

The 30-share index was trading 368.03 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 39,273.87.

Strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.

Rupee slips 17 paise against dollar in early trade

Rupee is trading at 69.59 against dollar on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Rupee opened at 69.48 at forex market, then gained further ground and touched a high of 69.45.

Rupee rises 15 paise against US dollar in early trade

Fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

The board of LVB has approved the merger with IBHL in which shareholders of the bank will get 14 shares of IBHL for every 100 shares they hold.

LVB to allot nearly 5 pc shares to Indiabulls Housing Finance

LVB shares closed 1.65 per cent down at Rs 89.20 on BSE, while IBHL closed 0.55 per cent up at Rs 834.65 apiece.

Companies

more
SpiceJet will add six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on a dry lease, in addition to the sixteen 737s and five Bombardier Q400s it inducted recently. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

SpiceJet says taking measures to deal with capacity crunch

Shares of the company jumped as much as 15 per cent on news that Jet Airways had suspended its operations.

Tata Sons former chairman Ratan Tata. (Photo: AP)

Wadia's defamation case fallout of corporate dispute: Ratan Tata

After hearing brief arguments, the bench posted the petition for further hearing on June 10.

BSNL improved performance in download speed and the latency required for better mobile broadband experience.

Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

The study found Bharti Airtel to be the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 8.7 megabit per second.

More than 85 per cent of the 50-plus MAX operators around the globe also have had the opportunity to see the update in action during simulator sessions. (Photo: AP)

Boeing conducts final test flight of 737 MAX with software fix

Test pilots have completed 120 flights totalling more than 203 hours of airtime with the software fix.

According to reports, IT Grids has been booked under the Aadhaar Act for data leak of around 7.82 crore residents.

No breach of Aadhaar servers in IT Grids' case: UIDAI

No illegal access was made to its CIDR and no data has been stolen from its servers, UIDAI said in a statement.

Autos

more
Next-gen SUV borrows design cues from the flagship Palisade. India-spec SUV is likely to spawn a 7-seater version as well.

2020 Hyundai Creta showcased at Shanghai Motor Show

Expected to launch early next year, the next-gen Creta is likely to be offered as a 5- and a 7-seater

JLR had announced back in January that it would have an additional week of halting production of its luxury vehicles amid Brexit uncertainties just before a scheduled Easter break for workers. (Photo: File | Twitter)

As JLR halts production, campaign for second Brexit vote intensifies

JLR CEO Ralf Speth has made a number of interventions to call on the UK government for more certainty over Brexit.

Renault is developing a sub-4 metre SUV for India. Codenamed the HBC, it will rival the Vitara Brezza.

Renault looking to revive fortunes in India with a sub-4 metre SUV

The sub-4 metre SUV will be launched after the upcoming Triber.

The new Innova Crysta will be available in the price range of Rs 14.93-22.43 lakh, while the Innova Touring Sport is tagged between Rs 18.92 lakh and Rs 23.47 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), the company statement said. (Photo: File)

Toyota Kirloskar launches upgrades of Innova Crysta, Fortuner

New Innova Crysta will have features such as heat rejection glass, perforated leather seats, option of ivory leather upholstery.

In Other News

more
E-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, have been spending huge money to develop online channel sales of smartphones.

Resellers make hay during flash sales

Resellers are grabbing around 45% of online sales of smart-phones.

A government report which was leaked in January this year also recorded that the unemployment rate in India rose to a 45-year high in 2017-2018.

After demonetisation, 50 lakh lost jobs over 2 years: Report

The overall unemployment rate was pegged at around 6 per cent in 2017-2018, as per leaked NSSO report.

Free movement would continue during the transition period.

Brexit-hit firms may find solace in transition period

The transition period would also allow more time for the details of the new relationship to be fully hammered out.

Liquidity too has remained tight, thereby preventing them from reducing deposit rates.

Banks go thrifty with rate cut again; it’s 5 bps from SBI

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 8.50 per cent, down from 8.55 per cent earlier.

The rating agency expects that LICI could benefit from support from LIC to replenish its capital base.

LIC Bahrain ops downgraded

As LICI is an offshore subsidiary of LIC of India, AM Best has placed these credit ratings concurrently under review with negative implications.

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham