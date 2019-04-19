At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, rupee opened at 69.07 a dollar and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.46.
The securitisation route to raise funds increased to meet their growth targets in FY19, according to a report by rating agency Icra.
Sluggish demand from local jewellers and weak overseas cues weighed on the precious metal, said traders.
A free trade and warehousing zone is a special category of SEZ with focus on trading and warehousing activities.
In 2018-19, the KVIC, the nodal agency of PMEGP, had been given a target of setting up 70,386 new PMEGP projects.
The 30-share index was trading 368.03 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 39,273.87.
Rupee is trading at 69.59 against dollar on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
Fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.
LVB shares closed 1.65 per cent down at Rs 89.20 on BSE, while IBHL closed 0.55 per cent up at Rs 834.65 apiece.
Shares of the company jumped as much as 15 per cent on news that Jet Airways had suspended its operations.
After hearing brief arguments, the bench posted the petition for further hearing on June 10.
The study found Bharti Airtel to be the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 8.7 megabit per second.
Test pilots have completed 120 flights totalling more than 203 hours of airtime with the software fix.
No illegal access was made to its CIDR and no data has been stolen from its servers, UIDAI said in a statement.
Expected to launch early next year, the next-gen Creta is likely to be offered as a 5- and a 7-seater
JLR CEO Ralf Speth has made a number of interventions to call on the UK government for more certainty over Brexit.
The sub-4 metre SUV will be launched after the upcoming Triber.
New Innova Crysta will have features such as heat rejection glass, perforated leather seats, option of ivory leather upholstery.
Resellers are grabbing around 45% of online sales of smart-phones.
The overall unemployment rate was pegged at around 6 per cent in 2017-2018, as per leaked NSSO report.
The transition period would also allow more time for the details of the new relationship to be fully hammered out.
The revised one-year MCLR stands at 8.50 per cent, down from 8.55 per cent earlier.
As LICI is an offshore subsidiary of LIC of India, AM Best has placed these credit ratings concurrently under review with negative implications.