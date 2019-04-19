Columns

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay Cong, Opposition disunity will make life easier for BJP Campaigning is still underway for 5 of the 7 phases of polling and 354 seats remain up for grabs, while the verdict keeps being anyone’s guess.

Patralekha Chatterjee Towards inclusive India: Why social justice is vital Most people anywhere in the world prefer to live within their comfort zones, and are not interested in exploring the world beyond.