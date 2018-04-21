The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Lynn's 74 leads Kolkata to 191
 
World, Asia

South Koreans sceptical of N Korea's nuclear promises, want proof

REUTERS
Published : Apr 21, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2018, 5:30 pm IST

Many ordinary people expressed scepticism about the sincerity of the announcement and stressed the need for caution.

South Koreans have lived for decades under the threat of war with their hostile and now nuclear-armed neighbour. (Photo: File)
 South Koreans have lived for decades under the threat of war with their hostile and now nuclear-armed neighbour. (Photo: File)

Seoul: North Korea’s announcement of a halt in its nuclear and missile tests was met with scepticism by many South Koreans on Saturday, highlighting political risk for the South’s president as he embarks on the latest push for peace on the peninsula.

North Korea will immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests and scrap its nuclear test site, instead pursuing economic growth and peace, the North’s state media said.

But in South Korea, which is still technically in a state of war with its unpredictable, isolated neighbour, many ordinary people expressed scepticism about the sincerity of the announcement, and stressed the need for caution.

“A declaration is just a declaration,” student Kim Han-nuri, 23, said in downtown Seoul on a sunny spring morning. “Unless there’s a change in its dictatorial system, I don’t think we can completely trust anything North Korea says as it isn’t a normal country ... I don’t believe we can build normal diplomatic relations and our safety can’t be guaranteed.”

South Koreans have lived for decades under the threat of war with their hostile and now nuclear-armed neighbour. They’ve also seen several earlier pushes for reconciliation that raised hopes of peace only to end in a return to acrimony.

Also Read: Ahead of summit with South, US, North Korea suspends nuclear, missile tests

Polls suggest South Koreans have become increasingly indifferent to the threat of war, with bigger concerns being more mundane issues like jobs and the pressures that have accompanied South Korea’s rapid development since the 1950s.

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in won a presidential election last year, promising a moderate approach to North Korea with the aim of reviving a “sunshine policy” of engagement.

But no one anticipated the speed with which relations have improved since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a conciliatory New Year’s address at the end of 2017, following months of sharply rising tension over his weapons.

Back to square one?

Moon, who is preparing for a summit with Kim this month, remains popular but voters are suspicious of North Korea’s intentions and some would certainly judge him harshly if he was seen to be rushing blindly into North Korea’s embrace.

Yeo Young-ju, 44, said North Korea had developed nuclear bombs despite decades of efforts to engage it, and this time it should get no economic benefits until its promises were proven to be true.

“This will be the third inter-Korean summit. North Korea looked as if it would denuclearize during the two previous summits and then we were back to square one,” Yeo said.

“We need to verify if they indeed get rid of their nuclear material,” Yeo said. Lee Jeong-hyoo, 72, said South Korea should learn from a history of broken promises. “We must not be deceived,” Lee said. “We have to watch this really carefully.”

In Japan, which until recent months North Korea regularly threatened to destroy in a sea of fire, people were also doubtful. “I can’t believe what the North has just announced,” said IT worker Sayuri Nakata, 27, referring to North Korea’s promise to give up its nuclear weapons tests. “They’ll just probably just do them anyway.”

Tags: north korea nuclear missile tests, donald trump, kim jong un, ballistic missiles, moon jae-in
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out what is the secret to happiness

2

Viral: Have you seen this picture of Anushka Sharma turning into an old woman?

3

Study finds high-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

4

Study says women who watch porn are happier

5

The stronger you are, the healthier your brain is

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham