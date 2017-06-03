The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

World, Asia

Panama papers case: Hussain Nawaz appears before JIT for 4th time

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 7:19 pm IST

Hussain Nawaz was probed for about six hours regarding his London properties when he appeared before the JIT on June 1.

Hussain Nawaz, son of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, talks to reporters outside the premises of the Joint Investigation Team, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's elder son, Hussain Nawaz, on Saturday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case for the fourth time.

He arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), where the JIT has set up its secretariat, amid tight security.

Hussain was accompanied by the PML-N leaders, Hanif Abbasi, Sajjad Khan, Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi and State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry at the FJA, reports the Dawn.

Hussain was probed for about six hours regarding his London properties when he appeared before the JIT on June 1.

Hussain after his third appearance had said that if matters proceed in a fair manner then its fine otherwise they would present the issue before the Supreme Court and public.

He also said that no evidence will be found of any irregularity against him, his father or any sibling in the investigation. Hussain had previously appeared before the JIT on May 28 and May 30.

Hussain's younger brother had appeared before the JIT on Friday. As per local media reports, this was his first appearance before the JIT at the Federal Judicial Academy.

The JIT, constituted by the Supreme Court, has been probing the Panama Papers case. The apex court had ordered the JIT to complete its probe within 60 days and is also monitoring the proceedings of the JIT on fortnightly basis.

Tags: nawaz sharif, hussain nawaz, panama case, joint investigation team
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

