State of the Union: Trump says 'let us set aside differences to seek common ground'

Donald Trump delivers his maiden State of The Union address, an annual message presented by the US President to a joint session of the Congress. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered his maiden State of The Union address, an annual message presented by the US president to a joint session of the Congress.

The State of The Union was recently mired in controversy as tickets to the prime-time speech were printed inviting lawmakers and guests to the State of the "Uniom". Although Donald Trump has been a presidential trailblazer on the spelling front, this goof-up had left his officials red-faced.

Here are the highlights from Trump's State of The Union speech:

Donald Trump on North Korea's "cruel dictatorship"

"No regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea. North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland," Trump said.

"Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this very dangerous position," he added.

Trump on Iran and US' nuclear deal with Iran

"When the people of Iran rose up against the crimes of their corrupt dictatorship, I did not stay silent. America stands with the people of Iran in their courageous struggle for freedom," Trump said.

"I am asking the Congress to address the fundamental flaws in the terrible Iran nuclear deal. My administration has also imposed tough sanctions on the communist and socialist dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela," the US president added.

"I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to friends of America, not enemies of America," Trump said.

Trump on Jerusalem as Israel's capital

"Last month, I also took an action endorsed unanimously by the US Senate just months before I recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," the US president said.

US President Donald Trump on Afghanistan

"Our warriors in Afghanistan also have new rules of engagement. Along with their heroic Afghan partners, our military is no longer undermined by artificial timelines, and we no longer tell our enemies our plans," Trump said.

Without naming the recent Kabul ambulance attack, Trump said, "Terrorists who do things like place bombs in civilian hospitals are evil. When possible, we have no choice but to annihilate them."

On keeping Guantanamo Bay open, Trump said, "Today, I am keeping another promise. I just signed an order directing Secretary Mattis to re-examine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities in Guantanamo Bay"

US President Donald Trump on ISIS

"I also pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the Earth. 1 year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated very close to 10 per cent of the territory just recently held by these killers in Iraq and Syria"

"Perhaps someday in the future there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, we are not there yet, sadly," said the US president

US President Donald Trump on Russia and China

"These four pillars represent a down-the-middle compromise, and one that will create a safe, modern, and lawful immigration system," Trump said

"In recent weeks, two terrorist attacks in New York were made possible by the visa lottery and chain migration. In the age of terrorism, these programs present risks we can just no longer afford," Trump added

On chain migration, Trump said, "The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives," said Trump, adding, "We will now restrict that to the spouse and minor children only"

"The third pillar ends the visa lottery, a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit, or the safety of American people," said the US president

"The second pillar fully secures the border. That means building a great wall on the Southern border," said Trump. He added that, "Our plan closes the terrible loopholes exploited by criminals and terrorists to enter our country, and it finally ends the horrible and dangerous practice of 'catch and release"

US President Donald Trump on citizenship and immigration

"The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age. That covers almost 3 times more people than the previous administration," Trump said. He further added, "Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States over a 12-year period."