Donald Trump may end birthright citizenship for US-born babies of immigrants

AP
Published : Oct 30, 2018, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2018, 6:13 pm IST

Revoking birthright citizenship would spark court fight over whether Trump has unilateral ability to change an amendment to Constitution.

The president said White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It’s unclear how quickly he would act on an executive order. (Photo: File)
 The president said White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It’s unclear how quickly he would act on an executive order. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

Trump made the comments to “Axios on HBO” ahead of midterm elections that he has sought to focus on his hardline immigration policies. Trump, seeking to energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress, has stoked anxiety about a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US-Mexico border. He is dispatching additional troops and saying he’ll set up tent cities for asylum seekers.

Revoking birthright citizenship would spark a court fight over whether the president has the unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for all children born in the US.

Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said, “they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

Trump added: “We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States.”

An excerpt of the interview was posted on Axios’ website on Tuesday.

The president said White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It’s unclear how quickly he would act on an executive order.

In the final days before the Nov. 6 midterms, Trump has emphasized immigration, as he seeks to counter Democratic enthusiasm. Trump believes that his campaign pledges, including his much vaunted and still-unfulfilled promise to quickly build a US-Mexico border wall, are still rallying cries for his base and that this latest focus will further erode the enthusiasm gap.

The first line of the 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

The Axios HBO series debuts on Sunday.

