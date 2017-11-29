The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 08:22 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump retweets videos with anti-Muslim sentiments posted by British far-right party

REUTERS
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 7:47 pm IST

The video had originally been posted by a a far-right British party.

As a candidate, Trump called for
 As a candidate, Trump called for "a Muslim ban" and, as president, has issued executive orders banning entry from some citizens of multiple countries. (Photo: AFP/Representative)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted anti-Muslim videos on Twitter that had originally been posted by a leader of a far-right British party.

As a candidate, Trump called for "a Muslim ban" and, as president, has issued executive orders banning entry from some citizens of multiple countries, although courts have partially blocked them from taking effect.

Jayda Fransen, a leader of the anti-immigrant Britain First group, posted the videos on Wednesday, saying that they showed a group of people who are Muslim beating a teenage boy to death, battering a boy on crutches and destroying a Christian statue.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the videos.

Fransen, along with the fringe group's head, was arrested in September and charged with causing religiously aggravated harassment over the distribution of leaflets and posting online videos during the court trial involving the case of a number of Muslim men accused and later convicted of rape.

"Donald Trump himself has retweeted these videos and has around 44 million followers! God bless you Trump!" Britain First wrote in a post. Its account has about 24,000 followers.

Tags: donald trump, anti-muslim videos, twitter, jayda fransen
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

2

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

3

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

4

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

5

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham