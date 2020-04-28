Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

29,450

1,560

Recovered

7,129

606

Deaths

938

57

Maharashtra85901282369 Gujarat3548394162 Delhi310887754 Rajasthan22627450 Madhya Pradesh2165357110 Uttar Pradesh198639931 Tamil Nadu1937110124 Andhra Pradesh117723531 Telangana100333225 West Bengal64910520 Jammu and Kashmir5461647 Karnataka51219319 Kerala4823554 Bihar345562 Punjab3309819 Haryana3012133 Odisha111371 Jharkhand103133 Uttarakhand51330 Chandigarh45170 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Americas

US coronavirus death toll could reach 70K: Donald Trump

PTI
Published : Apr 28, 2020, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2020, 9:00 am IST

Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate Covid-19 death toll.

US President Donald Trump. (AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.

Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate of how many people would die from Covid-19.

Trump was asked during a White House news conference on Monday whether an American president deserved to be re-elected after losing more Americans in six weeks than died in the Vietnam War. Approximately 58,000 U.S. troops were killed during the Vietnam War.

The number of dead in the U.S. from Covid-19 surpassed 55,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Trump said the nation has lost a lot of people.
But if you look at what original projections were 2.2 million we're probably heading to 60,000-70,000. It's far too many. One person is too many for this. And I think we've made a lot of really good decisions. The big decision was closing the border or doing the ban, people coming in from China."

Trump added: I think we've done a great job. I will say this, one person is too many. Trump is relying on a pandemic forecast that predicted 1.5 million to 2.2 million deaths in the United States in a worst-case scenario, without efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing.

Tags: donald trump, coronavirus death toll, coronavirus (covid-19)

