The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018 | Last Update : 12:44 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump says US ‘booming like never before’, draws a laugh from world leaders at UNGA

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

Trump said America’s economy is booming like never before and since his election, the US has added USD 10 trillion in wealth.

'Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s okay,' Trump responded, as the delegates in the UNGA hall laughed and clapped. (Photo: AFP)
 'Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s okay,' Trump responded, as the delegates in the UNGA hall laughed and clapped. (Photo: AFP)

United Nations: US president Donald Trump evoked laughter at the UN general assembly as he boasted about his administration’s accomplishments in his speech.

 “Today, I stand before the United Nations general assembly to share the extraordinary progress we have made. In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. So true,” Trump said at the top of his speech.

His remarks elicited laughter from the world leaders gathered in the UN general assembly hall for the general debate.

 “Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s okay,” Trump responded, as the delegates in the UNGA hall laughed and clapped.

Trump said America’s economy is booming like never before and since his election, the US has added USD 10 trillion in wealth.

“The stock market is at an all-time high in history … African-American, Hispanic-American, and Asian-American unemployment have all achieved their lowest levels ever recorded,” he said.

Trump said his administration has added four million new jobs including half a million manufacturing jobs and has passed the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history.

“We have started the construction of a major border wall and we have greatly strengthened border security. We have secured record funding for our military, USD 700 billion this year and USD 716 billion next year. Our military will soon be more powerful than it has ever been before.

“In other words, the United States is stronger, safer, and a richer country than it was when I assumed office two years ago. We are standing up for America and the American people, and we are also standing up for the world,” he said.

Tags: united nations, donald trump, un general assembly, trump administration
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

2

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

3

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

4

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

5

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham