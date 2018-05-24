The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 24, 2018

World, Americas

Donald Trump cancels summit with North Korea, cites ‘tremendous anger’

REUTERS
Published : May 24, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 7:54 pm IST

Donald Trump called it 'a missed opportunity' and said someday he still hoped to meet Kim.

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.” (Photo: AP)
 The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used." (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON:  US President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even after North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at its nuclear test site.

Referring to a scheduled June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore, Trump said in a letter to the North Korean leader: "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it would be inappropriate, at this time, to have this long- planned meeting."

Trump called it "a missed opportunity" and said someday he still hoped to meet Kim. The White House shared a copy of the letter from Trump on Twitter.

 

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea repeated a threat to pull out of the unprecedented summit with Trump next month and warned it was prepared for a nuclear showdown with Washington if necessary.

Read: Will cancel summit if US seeks 'one-sided' demands to give up nukes: N Korea

In a statement released by North Korean media, Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui had called US Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" for comparing North Korea - a "nuclear weapons state" - to Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi gave up his unfinished nuclear development programme, only to be later killed by NATO-backed fighters.

A small group of international media selected by North Korea witnessed the demolition of tunnels at the Punggye-ri site on Thursday, which Pyongyang says is proof of its commitment to end nuclear testing.

Read: North Korea demolishes Punggye-ri nuclear test site with series of blasts

The apparent destruction of what North Korea says is its only nuclear test site has been widely welcomed as a positive, if largely symbolic, step toward resolving tension over its weapons. North Korean leader Kim has declared his nuclear force complete, amid speculation the site was obsolete anyway.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, us-north korea summit, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

