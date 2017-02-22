The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump hardens immigration rules, several Indian-Americans to be affected

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 3:10 pm IST

Indian-Americans, who as per an unofficial count, account for nearly 3,00,000 illegal immigrants.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US government on Tuesday issued a sweeping set of orders that implement President Donald Trump's plan to increase immigration enforcement, placing the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation.

"The Department no longer will exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement," the Department of Homeland Security said in an enforcement memo.

"Department personnel have full authority to arrest or apprehend an alien whom an immigration officer has probable cause to believe is in violation of the immigration laws," it said.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued two enforcement memos, which among other things, tightens deportation of illegal immigrants.

The emphasis is on criminal aliens, though, but opens up the door for others too.

Indian-Americans, who as per an unofficial count, account for nearly 3,00,000 illegal aliens are likely to be greatly impacted by this.

According to the memo, the DHS Secretary has the authority to apply expedited removal provisions to aliens who have not been admitted or paroled into the US, who are inadmissible, and who have not been continuously physically present in the US for the two-year period immediately prior to the determination of their inadmissibility.

This is to ensure that such aliens are immediately removed unless the alien is an unaccompanied minor and intends to apply for asylum or has a fear of persecution or torture in their home country, or claims to have lawful immigration status, the memo said.

The memorandum said when illegal aliens apprehended do not pose a risk of a subsequent illegal entry, returning them to the foreign contiguous territory from which they arrived, pending the outcome of removal proceedings, saves the government detention and adjudication resources for other priority aliens.

"CBP and ICE personnel shall, to the extent lawful, appropriate and reasonably practicable, return such aliens to such territories pending their hearings," the memo said.

The Democrats were quick to oppose this.

"These guidelines are now the official policy of the Trump Administration, implementing the President's mass deportation Executive Orders," Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic Senator from Illinois and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration said.

In a statement, he called on his counterpart on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Chairman John Cornyn, to hold hearings on these orders.

"We need an immediate public examination in Congress of these heavy-handed, anti-family policies," he said.

Beth Werlin, executive director of American Immigration Council said the memos indicate that many people in the interior of the country – not just those at the border – could be subject to expedited deportation without going before a judge, the details of which DHS said will be forthcoming in a notice in the Federal Register.

Tags: indian-amercian, immigrants, donald trump, deportation
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

India are in good head space going into Australia series: Virat Kohli

2

Lion movie review: From lost to found

3

Delhi: Man arrested for harassing woman over social media, phone

4

Record Taylor ton seals New Zealand’s win over South Africa

5

Apple iPhone 8 to receive a massive front camera upgrade

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham