Barack Obama, in a farewell call to PM Modi, reviews ties

New Delhi: With Donald Trump due to take over as America’s 45th President on Friday, outgoing President Barack Obama made a farewell call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening. MEA sources called it a “thank you” call for the excellent progress in relations between the two nations in the past two and a half years of the Modi government.

MEA officials said India’s ambassador in Washington Navtej Sarna would represent India at Mr Trump’s inauguration ceremony Friday, and that there would be no other official representation from New Delhi, as is the established practice.

On the Obama-Modi phone conversation, the ministry said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President Barack Obama yesterday (Wednesday) evening. The two leaders reviewed with satisfaction the significant all-round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years. The Prime Minister thanked President Obama for his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US. He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours.”

In its statement, the White House said: “President Obama spoke by phone today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to thank the Prime Minister for his partnership and to review joint efforts of cooperation, including defence, civil nuclear energy and enhanced people-to-people ties. Recalling his visit as chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2015, President Obama wished the Prime Minister warm congratulations ahead of India’s upcoming 68th Republic Day anniversary. Both leaders discussed the progress they have made on shared economic and security priorities, including recognition of India as a major defence partner of the United States and addressing the global challenge of climate change.”