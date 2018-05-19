The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

World, Americas

Texas high school shooting: 8 killed, gunman arrested

PTI
Published : May 18, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 9:16 pm IST

This is the third school shooting in the past seven days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the US.

The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston. (Photo: AP)
 The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston. (Photo: AP)

Houston: A gunman opened fire at a high school in the US state of Texas on Friday, killing at least eight persons. The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston.

An unidentified law enforcement officer was shot, but sources said he was "clipped" and was not seriously injured.

At least eight persons were killed in the gunfire, Houston Chronicle quoted federal and county law enforcement officials have confirmed.

One source said the gunman was a male, but could provide no further information. The shooter has been "arrested and secured," said Santa Fe HS Assistant Principal Cris Richardson.

Several other students as well as an officer have been injured in the shooting.

This is the third school shooting in the past seven days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the US.

Junior Liberty Wheeler, 14, was in class when she heard five shots ring out near the art room. Her teacher told them to run toward the theatre department's storage room, where they hid for 45 minutes before being escorted outside by the SWAT team. "You could small the gunpowder that came from the gun," Wheeler recalled as she was escorted out of the building. "We were all scared because it was near us."

The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston is treating two patients, their conditions not yet being disclosed, said spokesman Raul Reyes. He said more patients are expected, including one currently being transported from the branch's League City hospital.

Reyes said a helicopter with at least one patient is on the way and more ambulances are expected. President Donald Trump expressed concern over the incident.

"School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!," he tweeted.

Tags: us shooting, exas high school shooting, us school shooting, donald trump
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

Huge asteroid to skim past Earth a day ahead of royal wedding

2

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

3

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

4

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

5

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham