Why do we have immigrants from sh**hole countries coming here: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump slammed his lawmakers on Friday in a meeting about proposals for immigration reform.

He reportedly asked senators why the US has to shoulder the burden of refugees coming to the country after Third World natural disasters, when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvadore and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, referring to African countries and Haiti, according to media reports.

He also added that US does not need more Haitians and instructed his team to take them out.

Trump said he wanted people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met and held a press conference with on Wednesday.