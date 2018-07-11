The Asian Age | News

US-China trade war: Trump to slap tariffs on extra USD 200 bn of Chinese goods

Published : Jul 11, 2018
US officials released a list of thousands of Chinese imports the administration wants to hit with tariffs, including food products.

 Last week, Washington imposed 25 per cent tariffs on USD 34 billion of Chinese imports, and Beijing responded immediately with matching tariffs on the same amount of US exports to China. (Photo: File)

Washington: The Trump administration raised the stakes in its trade war with China on Tuesday, saying it would slap 10 per cent tariffs on an extra USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

US officials released a list of thousands of Chinese imports the administration wants to hit with the tariffs, including hundreds of food products as well as tobacco, chemicals, coal, steel and aluminium.

It also includes consumer goods ranging from car tyres, furniture, wood products, handbags and suitcases, to dog and cat food, baseball gloves, carpets, doors, bicycles, skis, golf bags, toilet paper and beauty products.

"For over a year, the Trump administration has patiently urged China to stop its unfair practices, open its market, and engage in true market competition," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in announcing the proposed tariffs.

"Rather than address our legitimate concerns, China has begun to retaliate against US products ... There is no justification for such action," he said in a statement.

Last week, Washington imposed 25 per cent tariffs on USD 34 billion of Chinese imports, and Beijing responded immediately with matching tariffs on the same amount of US exports to China.

Investors fear an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies could hit global growth.

President Donald Trump has said he may ultimately impose tariffs on more than USD 500 billion worth of Chinese goods - roughly the total amount of US imports from China last year.

The new list published on Tuesday targets many more consumer goods than those covered under the tariffs imposed last week, raising the direct threat to consumers and retail firms.

The tariffs will not be imposed until after a two-month period of public comment on the proposed list, but some US business groups and senior lawmakers were quick to criticize the move.

'Tariffs Are Taxes'

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a senior member of Trump's Republican Party, said the announcement "appears reckless and is not a targeted approach."

The US Chamber of Commerce has supported Trump's domestic tax cuts and efforts to reduce regulation of businesses, but it has been critical of Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

"Tariffs are taxes, plain and simple. Imposing taxes on another USD 200 billion worth of products will raise the costs of every day goods for American families, farmers, ranchers, workers, and job creators. It will also result in retaliatory tariffs, further hurting American workers," a Chamber spokeswoman said.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a lobby group representing the largest US retailers, said: "The president has broken his promise to bring 'maximum pain on China, minimum pain on consumers.'"

"American families are the ones being punished. Consumers, businesses and the American jobs dependent on trade, are left in the crosshairs of an escalating global trade war," said Hun Quach, the head of international trade policy for the group.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese government.

Although it was not a direct reaction to the new move from Trump's administration, the official English-language newspaper China Daily said in an editorial that Beijing had to stand up to Washington.

"China has no option but to fight fire with fire. It has to resolutely fight back while taking proper measures to help minimize the cost to domestic enterprises and further open up its economy to global investors," it said.

Tags: donald trump, us hits with tariffs on chinese products, us-china trade war, us chamber of commerce
