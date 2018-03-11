The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

World, Americas

From ‘making America great’ to keeping it that way: Trump gears for 2020

AFP
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 1:15 pm IST

‘I look forward to 2020 because I want to see how far left the person is going to be that we're going to run against,’ Trump said.

‘Our new slogan when we start running -- can you believe it, in two years from now -- is going to be: 'Keep America great, exclamation point,' he said. ‘Keep America great!’(Photo: AP)
 ‘Our new slogan when we start running -- can you believe it, in two years from now -- is going to be: 'Keep America great, exclamation point,' he said. ‘Keep America great!’(Photo: AP)

Moon Township:  It's barely 2018, but US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a 2020 re-election campaign, with a familiar sounding new slogan: "Keep America Great!"

Addressing a rally in a Pittsburgh suburb, Trump endorsed a Republican candidate in a closely-watched upcoming special congressional election, before turning to his own political future.

"Our new slogan when we start running -- can you believe it, in two years from now -- is going to be: 'Keep America great, exclamation point,'" he said. "Keep America great!"

Trump's snappy but controversial "Make America Great Again" slogan dominated the 2016 election atmosphere, and his supporters -- many of whom wore red hats bearing the phrase at the rally -- have used it as a catchphrase for the president's first year in office.

He also repeated his interest in running against the American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, a fellow billionaire entrepreneur whose passionate speech at a January awards show sparked fevered speculation about her ambitions.

 Donald Trump's snappy but controversial "Make America Great Again" slogan dominated the 2016 election atmosphere.

"Wouldn't we love to run against Oprah," he told a cheering crowd.

"I would love to beat Oprah," he added. "I know her weakness."

Trump also reprised his criticism of liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom he mocks as "Pocahantas," and Senator Bernie Sanders, the far left independent who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

"I look forward to 2020 because I want to see how far left the person is going to be that we're going to run against," Trump said.

Tags: donald trump, keep america great, oprah winfrey, hillary clinton
Location: United States, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham