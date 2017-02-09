The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

World, Americas

'Wasn't kidding,' says Trump as US begins designing Mexican border wall

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 9:24 am IST

The wall is essential to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drug pouring into the country from across the border, he said.

US Vice President Mike Pence watches at left as President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 US Vice President Mike Pence watches at left as President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US is in the process of designing the wall on its southern border with Mexico.

“The wall is getting designed right now. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall.’ I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid,” Trump told conference of County Sheriffs at the White House.

The wall, a major poll promise, is essential to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drug pouring into the country from across the border, he said.

“I watch this, and they say I was kidding. Nah, I don’t kid. I don’t kid about things like that, I can tell you. No, we will have a wall. It will be a great wall and it will do a lot of – it’ll be a big help,” he said.

“Just ask Israel about walls. Do walls work? Just ask Israel. They work, if it’s properly done. It’s time to dismantle the gangs terrorising our citizens. It is time to ensure every young American can be raised in an environment of decency, dignity, love and support,” he said.

Tags: donald trump, us mexico border wall, us mexico border, trump's border wall
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Compassionate nanny donates part of liver to save toddler

2

Hypersexuality makes people masturbate in their sleep

3

Shahid Kapoor reveals first glimpse of daughter Misha

4

This Hanuman sticker in Bengaluru has left everyone guessing

5

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane comes in for Karun Nair

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham