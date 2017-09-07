The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 07, 2017

World, Americas

US pushes oil embargo on North Korea, takes aim at Kim Jong-Un

AFP
Published : Sep 7, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2017, 12:17 pm IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un would be added to a UN sanctions blacklist that would subject him to a global travel ban.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)
 US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)

United Nations: The United States on Wednesday asked the UN Security Council to slap an oil embargo on North Korea and freeze the assets of leader Kim Jong-Un, in response to Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

A US-drafted resolution also called for banning textile exports and ending payments made to North Korean laborers sent abroad, further depriving the regime of revenue to pursue its military programs.

The United States circulated the proposed resolution to the 14 other council members two days after Ambassador Nikki Haley called for the "strongest possible measures" to be imposed on North Korea.

Haley said on Monday that the United States was seeking a vote on the new sanctions on September 11.

The draft text takes aim directly at North Korea's leadership with a freeze on leader Kim's assets as well as those of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea and the government of North Korea.

Kim would be added to a UN sanctions blacklist that would subject him to a global travel ban, along with four other senior North Korean officials, according to the draft.

The state-owned Air Koryo airline would also be hit with an assets freeze, as would the Korean People's Army, the ruling party's central military commission and seven other government or party departments.

North Korea on Sunday triggered global alarm when it detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, which was followed by signs that Pyongyang was preparing a new missile launch.

The United States presented the new raft of measures after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and told him that military action against North Korea was not his "first choice".

China, North Korea's main ally and trading partner, and Russia argue that sanctions alone will not resolve the North Korea crisis and are calling for talks with Pyongyang.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong-un, nuclear test, nikki haley, un security council
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

