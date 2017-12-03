The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

World, Americas

Flynn's actions during transition 'lawful,' fired for lying to FBI: Trump

AFP
Published : Dec 3, 2017, 9:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2017, 9:09 am IST

Flynn pleaded guilty about lying to the FBI and the Vice President about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador.

With the new tweet Trump seems to admit for the first time that he knew Flynn lied to the FBI, which is a crime. (Photo: File/AP)
 With the new tweet Trump seems to admit for the first time that he knew Flynn lied to the FBI, which is a crime. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump insisted Saturday that his former national security adviser Michael Flynn had done nothing illegal during the transition.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday about lying to the FBI about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador. Trump said he fired Flynn because he lied to the vice president and the FBI about those dealings.

"It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!" Trump said in a tweet, his second comment of the day of the explosive turn of events in the Russia probe. 

It is now moving closer to the Oval Office itself as Flynn has agreed to cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

With this new tweet Trump seems to admit for the first time that he knew Flynn lied to the FBI, which is a crime.

At the time of Flynn's dismissal, the White House acknowledged only that Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about what he discussed with the ambassador -- sanctions imposed by then-president Barack Obama against Russia for meddling in the election.

Trump's ties with Flynn have been under intense scrutiny since FBI director James Comey was fired by the president in May.

Comey testified before a Senate panel in June that after Flynn's firing, Trump asked Comey to drop an investigation into the former national security director.

Tags: donald trump, michael flynn, mike pence, fbi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Pervy dude alert: Chris Pratt warns of social media impostor hitting on female fans

2

Doctors remove 72 coins from Palghar man's stomach

3

Elderly woman arrested for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

4

Immigrants future of US: Indian-American philanthropist at Naturalization Ceremony

5

Hindu tradition of throwing ‘Holi’ colours may carry health risks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham