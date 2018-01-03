The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018

World, Americas

US nuclear button much bigger, more powerful: Trump warns N Korea

Trump's message came after Kim Jong-Un warned he has a 'nuclear button' on his table, but expressed interest in a dialogue.

US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley dismissed the proposed dialogue, warning that Washington would never accept a nuclear-armed Pyongyang. (Photo: AFP)
Washngton: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Kim Jong-Un that he possessed a nuclear button that is "much bigger & more powerful" than that of the North Korean leader.

He tweeted: "North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Trump's message came after Kim used his annual New Year address to warn he has a "nuclear button" on his table, but sweetened his remarks by expressing an interest in dialogue and taking part in the Pyeongchang Games next month.

South Korea responded positively Tuesday, proposing high-level talks with Pyongyang on January 9.

But US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley dismissed the proposed dialogue between the Koreas as a "band-aid," warning that Washington would never accept a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

