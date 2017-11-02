The Asian Age | News

Manhattan terror attack: Second Uzbek man located, says FBI

ANI
Nov 2, 2017
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 2:28 pm IST

The FBI had released an alert saying they were seeking information about the second man, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. (Photo: ANI)
New York: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday said that the investigators had found a second Uzbek man they had been seeking in connection with the truck attack this week in Lower Manhattan.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old terror suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, who deliberately drove into bicyclists and pedestrians on a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring many, left a note behind in the rental truck, pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Hours after the attack, the US President Donald Trump said that the United States must not let the ISIS "return to or enter" the country.

Saipov came to the US from Uzbekistan.

According to the New York Times the prosecutors filed federal charges against Saipov.

The federal charges in civilian court, which detail how Saipov said he drew inspiration from Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) videos that questioned the killing of Muslims in Iraq, contradicted calls from Trump to try Saipov in military court at the American prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The FBI had released an alert saying they were seeking information about the second man, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, in connection with the attack.

According to a criminal complaint, Saipov admitted that he carried out the Tuesday attack in Manhattan in the name of ISIS.

The complaint also detailed how Saipov asked to hang an ISIS flag in his hospital room, where he was recovering Wednesday from a gunshot wound

He told agents that he 'felt good about what he had done'

Police officials said earlier on Wednesday that Saipov appeared to have connections to people who were the subjects of terrorism investigations.

Meanwhile, the US President Trump said that he will ask the Congress to end an immigrant visa program, through which the New York City terror suspect entered the country.

"I am today starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program. I'm going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program,” said the US President speaking during a Cabinet meeting at White House.

"Sounds nice. It's not nice. It's not good. It hasn't been good. We've been against it. So we want to immediately work with Congress on the Diversity Lottery Program, on terminating it, getting rid of it," he added.

Trump called the suspect an "animal" and said that he should have not been allowed into the country.

"My administration is coordinating closely between federal and local officials to investigate the attack and to further investigate this animal who did the attacking," Trump said.

According to the media reports, Saipov may have gained entry through the diversity visa program.

However, the federal government had not confirmed that is the case before Trump's remarks.

Afterwards, the US Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying he did use the lottery to enter the US in 2010.

The visa program allows the US State Department to issue as many as 50,000 visas per year to people from countries that have low rates of immigration to the US.

