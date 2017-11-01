The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

World, Americas

ISIS behind Manhattan attack? Note on truck claims association with terror outfit

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 1:32 pm IST

The media named the Uzbek man as Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant who came to the US in 2010.

The 29-year-old suspect was shot in the stomach by a police officer before being arrested. (Photo: AFP)
 The 29-year-old suspect was shot in the stomach by a police officer before being arrested. (Photo: AFP)

New York: An Uzbek man shouting 'God is great' ploughed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path near the World Trade Centre in New York on Wednesday, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 others in an ISIS-inspired plot termed as the deadliest terrorist attack on the city since 9/11.

The 29-year-old suspect was shot in the stomach by a police officer before being arrested. The media named the Uzbek man as Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant who came to the US in 2010.

The incident took place along the normally gridlocked West Side Highway, a major thoroughfare that runs along the western edge of Manhattan by the Hudson River as Americans celebrated Halloween. Manhattan is the most densely populated borough of the New York City.

The attacker left nearly a half km crime scene - a tree-lined bike path strewn with mangled bicycles and their parts.

Police said the truck drove south after entering a pedestrian and bicycle path, where it struck multiple people.

Six men were pronounced dead at the scene on the cycle lane and two other people were dead on arrival at the hospital.

The victims included five Argentinians and a Belgian citizen.

After smashing the truck into a school bus, injuring two adults and two children, the suspect exited the truck displaying "imitation firearms" and was shot by police, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

"I heard a truck, a car, something going down the bike path," said witness Eugene Duffy, 44, who was waiting at a red light to walk across West Street.

The driver shouted 'Allahu Akbar' (God is great) after getting out of the vehicle, New York Post reported. 

A note in English was found in the truck that referred to the Islamic State terror group, media reports said.

A pellet gun and a paintball gun were recovered from the scene, officials said.

At lease 11 people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

A spokesman for Home Depot confirmed one of the company's rental trucks was part of an incident in lower Manhattan and said the company is "cooperating with authorities" in the investigation.

The suspect, who hails from Paterson New Jersey, had multiple interactions with law enforcement in several states, online records show. Saipov had traffic citations issued in Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Authorities said the suspect was hospitalised, underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said the incident was being treated as an act of terror, "a particularly cowardly act of terror".

US President Donald Trump denounced the attack, saying "we must not allow ISIS to return". 

"In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!" Trump tweeted.

Trump also said he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the US.

The US Justice Department said in a statement that a joint terrorism task force that included the FBI, the NYPD and others was investigating the attack.

An Uber spokeswoman said Saipov also drove for the popular ride sharing-company, which is cooperating with authorities.

The One World Trade Center, the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center complex destroyed during the September 11, 2001 terror attack,  was lit in red, white and blue in honour of freedom and democracy.

New York has been largely spared from terrorism since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attack. 

The most recent violence from terrorism there came in September 2016, when a man set off shrapnel-packed explosives in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan. Nobody was killed, but 30 people were injured.

Trucks have become a common weapon for terrorists in recent years, with the ISIS encouraging its followers to use them in carrying out deadly attacks.

In July 2016, as thousands of people crammed into the streets of Nice, France, for a Bastille Day celebration, an assailant influenced by the Islamic State drove a 19-tonne cargo truck into a crowd, leaving 86 dead and 434 injured.

In December, a man with ties to Islamic State drove a 27-tonne truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.

Three months later, a man drove his car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four and injuring dozens more, before jumping out and fatally stabbing a police officer and being shot dead by other officers. 

Tags: manhattan attack, new york truck attack, uzbek immigrant, sayfullo saipov, isis
Location: United States, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

2

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

3

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

4

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

5

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham