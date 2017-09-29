The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: 22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station overbridge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 1:17 pm IST

The stampede occured on the overbridge between Parel and Elphinstone Road, according to reports.

The incident comes on the day when Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Mumbai. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The incident comes on the day when Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Mumbai. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: 22 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot overbridge in Mumbai on Friday after heavy rain in the morning, reported ANI. 

The stampede took place around 10:30 am on the foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations, according to reports.  A police official said that the bridge was heavily crowded when the incident happened.

The incident comes on the day when Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Mumbai.

Senior Railway officers have reached Elphinstone station to monitor relief work.

Accident Relief Medical Equipment Train was rushed to the accident spot and immediate medical assistance was provided to the victims.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot around 1 pm to assist in the rescue operation.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

A Saxena, Director General (PR), Railways said that people waited at the station due to heavy rain. After the rain stopped, there was chaos to go out which resulted in the stampede.

Police also suspect that a short-circuit with a loud sound near the foot overbridge led to panic because of which people started running, resulting in the stampede.

Paramedics have taken the injured to KEM hospital, the police control room said.

"We are still inquiring into the exact reasons. It happened on the narrow staircase. All the injured were rushed to the nearest hospitals," police officer Niket Kaushik said.

Local people voiced concerns after death of 22 people in stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot overbridge.

Earlier reports stated that there were calls for repairing the bridge which was narrow and not strong enough to take the busy crowd. 

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

More details are awaited.

Tags: elphinstone railway station, over bridge, stampede
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

2

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

3

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

4

The last picture comet Probe Rosetta sent to Earth

5

World Tourism Day: Top 5 places to visit near Hyderabad this weekend

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham