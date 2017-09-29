Mumbai: 22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station overbridge

The stampede occured on the overbridge between Parel and Elphinstone Road, according to reports.

The incident comes on the day when Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Mumbai. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: 22 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot overbridge in Mumbai on Friday after heavy rain in the morning, reported ANI.

Death of 22 people have been confirmed & 27 have been injured: Anil Saxena, DG PR, Railway #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/pWAPe1TIbP — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

The stampede took place around 10:30 am on the foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations, according to reports. A police official said that the bridge was heavily crowded when the incident happened.

The incident comes on the day when Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Mumbai.

Horrible news coming in from Mumbai. At least 20 + dead in stampede at Mumbai's #Elphinstone station #elphinstonestampede pic.twitter.com/8lxOmkLMWh — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 29, 2017

Senior Railway officers have reached Elphinstone station to monitor relief work.

Accident Relief Medical Equipment Train was rushed to the accident spot and immediate medical assistance was provided to the victims.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot around 1 pm to assist in the rescue operation.

(Photo: ANI)

A Saxena, Director General (PR), Railways said that people waited at the station due to heavy rain. After the rain stopped, there was chaos to go out which resulted in the stampede.

Police also suspect that a short-circuit with a loud sound near the foot overbridge led to panic because of which people started running, resulting in the stampede.

Due to sudden rain,ppl waited at station,when rain stopped there was chaos to go out,stampede occured:A.Saxena,DG PR,Railway #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/xZrkpHyqsc — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Paramedics have taken the injured to KEM hospital, the police control room said.

.@RailMinIndia @WesternRly this is parel / elphinston bridge. We heard People died due to stampede ? Good returns of my tax! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Yj0tySttCo — Chirag Joshi (@chiragmjoshi) September 29, 2017

"We are still inquiring into the exact reasons. It happened on the narrow staircase. All the injured were rushed to the nearest hospitals," police officer Niket Kaushik said.

Local people voiced concerns after death of 22 people in stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot overbridge.

#WATCH: Local voices concerns after death of 22 ppl in stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/xygnf4uX9N — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Earlier reports stated that there were calls for repairing the bridge which was narrow and not strong enough to take the busy crowd.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured — #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2017

More details are awaited.