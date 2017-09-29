Elphinstone stampede: Angry commuters blame mishap on Railways, police

People complained that there is only 1 footbridge at Elphinstone Road railway station and around 10 thousand commuters use it 'every hour'.

People waited at the station for the rains to stop and once it stopped there was rush to go out resulting in stampede. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Commuters and angry locals have complained that half of the footbridge is occupied by hawkers. There is no space for people to walk, they said, while blaming police for the negligence.

They blamed the Railways for the accident, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 22 people.

The incident occurred during the busy hour of the day and rains made the situation worse. People waited at the station for the rains to stop and once it stopped there was rush to go out resulting in stampede.